Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem KI-Boom kommt Quantum: Warum Anleger jetzt auf Delta Gold schauen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.11.2026 15:06 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Runpod for Agents Lets Developers Hand Infrastructure Work to Their Coding Agents

Runpod for Agents Lets Developers Hand Infrastructure Work to Their Coding Agents

One-step setup, tested skills and built-in safeguards give coding agents like Claude Code, Codex and Cursor a reliable way to provision, run and scale workloads on Runpod.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Runpod, the AI developer cloud, today expanded Runpod for Agents, the tools that let developers hand infrastructure work to their coding agents. Agents can select hardware, deploy Pods or Serverless endpoints, diagnose failures and shut down resources they no longer need, working from Runpod's current documentation and tested operating procedures rather than training data. Runpod for Agents now works with all the most popular agents.

Agents already do real infrastructure work on Runpod, issuing more than half of all CLI commands on the platform. Runpod for Agents has two parts: a hosted Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that lets agents act on Runpod and consult its documentation, and a library of tested skills for common infrastructure tasks.

"Developers are already giving agents real infrastructure work, but most agents work from memory," said Zhen Lu, CEO and co-founder of Runpod. "An agent with API access isn't the same as an agent that knows how to run a workload correctly. We tested our procedures on live infrastructure. Agents check them before they act and developers remain in full control of authorization."

This release includes:

  • One-step setup: Developers can direct their coding agent to agents.runpod.io. The agent installs Runpod's skills, connects to the hosted MCP server and prompts the developer for authorization. Clients that support OAuth can authenticate through the browser without an API key.
  • Plugins for Claude Code, Codex and ChatGPT: Native plugins let developers manage Pods, Serverless endpoints and storage within their existing workflows.
  • Action-level safeguards: Every MCP tool is categorized as read-only or destructive. Compatible clients can automatically execute read-only operations and require developer confirmation for destructive actions, such as deletions.
  • Skills library: The library includes 10 core skills and 25 specialized use-case skills covering hardware selection, Pod and Serverless deployment, troubleshooting, endpoint operations and cost audits. All use-case skills are benchmarked and verified on live Runpod infrastructure.
  • Integrated knowledge base: Before taking action, agents can use the MCP server to consult current Runpod documentation and operational guidelines, with cited sources. Agents can also flag inaccurate guidance directly to Runpod.
  • Unified API across agents, SDKs and Terraform: The MCP server, Terraform provider 2.0, Go SDK v2 and TypeScript SDK all use Runpod's REST v2 API, providing a consistent interface for agents, scripts and infrastructure-as-code workflows.

Open Source Films, a production company that makes films using open source tools, uses agents on Runpod to provision compute as its production pipeline needs it. A scheduler queues the work and the agents bring extra capacity online on demand, increasing production throughput by approximately 10x.

"With Runpod, our agents have direct control of the compute they need. This takes us another step towards a continuous, largely autonomous production pipeline capable of tackling work that would otherwise be far beyond an independent film's resources," said Daniel Connell, Producer, LifeR | Founder, Open Source Films.

Runpod for Agents is available today at agents.runpod.io with more coming in December.

About Runpod

Runpod is the AI developer cloud. The platform provides the infrastructure AI developers need across the full lifecycle: experiment, train, fine-tune, deploy, and scale. Over 1.2 million developers build on Runpod. Specifically for AI workloads, Runpod is the fastest path from AI experiment to production. For more information, visit runpod.io.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/runpod-for-agents-lets-developers-hand-infrastructure-work-to-their-coding-agents-302934117.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.