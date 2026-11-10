Metabolon, Inc.: Metabolon Expands Verus Metabolomics Profiling Kit Availability to Europe and Adds New Rodent Sample Types

Now available to order in Europe, the Metabolon Verus Metabolomics Profiling Kit delivers results in just five days, with human and rodent blood sample types and proven reproducibility across eight independent laboratories

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in metabolomics solutions advancing life sciences research, diagnostics, therapeutics, and precision medicine, today announced that the Metabolon Verus Metabolomics Profiling Kit is now available to order in Europe in addition to the US, with expanded validation beyond the previously supported human plasma, serum, and urine matrices to now include rodent plasma and serum.

The expanded sample-matrix validation broadens the kit's utility for both human and non-human research applications. Additional validation against reference datasets demonstrated accuracy and precision in metabolite identification and quantification across the newly supported matrices, providing researchers with greater confidence in metabolomics results generated from different sample types. Together with the kit's established workflow, these capabilities enable laboratories worldwide to investigate biochemical changes across a wider range of experimental designs, biological models, and sample-collection protocols.

"The real value of the Metabolon Verus Kit is the ability to scale metabolomics without necessarily expanding the team. For core facilities like ours, analyzing hundreds of samples efficiently while maintaining high-quality, consistent data and minimizing batch effects is critical. The standardized workflow and streamlined data processing help reduce turnaround time, allowing us to spend less time processing data and more time interpreting the biological findings. Ultimately, this enables us to support larger studies and deliver meaningful insights to our collaborators faster," said Hardik Shah, Metabolomics Platform Director at the University of Chicago Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The Metabolon Verus Metabolomics Profiling Kit delivers results in five days via integrated sample preparation, automated metabolite annotation, and access to Metabolon's Integrated Bioinformatics Platform. By combining a standardized laboratory workflow with Metabolon's data-processing infrastructure and scientific expertise, the kit enables researchers to establish and scale metabolomics capabilities within their own laboratories while maintaining access to the resources needed for consistent, reproducible results. A reference library covering more than 1,500 metabolites across 100 biochemical sub-pathways supports diverse research applications, while built-in quality controls help ensure data consistency and simplify downstream analysis.

European availability builds on Metabolon's Early Access Program, which involved 10 laboratories across five countries. Participants applied the kit to research spanning microbiome biology, stem cell transplantation, and neurological and pulmonary conditions. Their feedback helped refine training, implementation, and customer support for broader international adoption. An international ring trial across eight independent laboratories further demonstrated the kit's reproducibility, identifying an average of 735 metabolites across 90 biochemical pathways per human plasma sample set, with 89% metabolite overlap between sites. Metabolite abundances correlated strongly with expert-curated reference datasets (median coefficient of 0.91), while fed-versus-fasted biological findings remained consistent across laboratories.

"European availability of the Metabolon Verus Metabolomics Profiling Kit, together with expanded support for rodent plasma and serum, represents an important step in making high-quality metabolomics more accessible to researchers worldwide," said Ro Hastie, CEO of Metabolon. "By broadening the range of validated sample types while giving laboratories greater control over study execution, we are enabling researchers to apply metabolomics across a range of human and non-human studies. These advancements make it easier for organizations to bring metabolomics in-house and incorporate biochemical insights into their broader multiomics research programs."

With US and now European availability, expanded sample-matrix support, and demonstrated interlaboratory reproducibility, the kit makes high-quality, in-house metabolomics more accessible for preclinical, translational, and multiomics research.

The Metabolon Verus Metabolomics Profiling Kit is now available to order in Europe in addition to the US. To learn more or place an order, visit www.metabolon.com/metabolon-verus-metabolomics-profiling-kit/.

About Metabolomics

Metabolomics, the large-scale study of all small molecules in a biological system, is the only omics technology that provides a complete, current-state functional readout of that system. Metabolomics helps researchers see beyond individual genetic variation, capturing the combined impact of genetic and external factors, such as drugs, diet, lifestyle, and the microbiome, on human health.? By measuring thousands of discrete chemical signals that form biological pathways in the body, metabolomics can reveal important biomarkers, enabling a better understanding of a drug's mechanism of action, pharmacodynamics, and safety profile, as well as individual responses to therapy. ?Metabolomics anchors multiomic discovery in biological function, helping organizations reduce uncertainty and make more confident scientific and business decisions.

About Metabolon

Metabolon , Inc. is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver biochemical data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research and complement other 'omics' technologies. With more than 25 years of metabolomics leadership, 15,000+ projects, 4,000+ publications, and ISO 9001:2015, CLIA, and CAP certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific, technological, and bioinformatics techniques. Metabolon's Global Discovery Panel is powered by the world's largest proprietary metabolomics reference library, while Metabolon's expanding portfolio of solutions enables researchers to access Metabolon-standard metabolomics through both centralized services and in-house workflows. The Metabolon Verus Metabolomics Profiling Kit extends Metabolon's validated methods into laboratories worldwide, enabling researchers with LC-MS capabilities to generate standardized, reproducible metabolomics data on-site through streamlined workflows, embedded quality controls, automated metabolite annotation, and direct access to Metabolon's Integrated Bioinformatics Platform. Metabolon's industry-leading data, translational science, and bioinformatics expertise help customers and partners resolve some of the most challenging questions in the life sciences, accelerating research and enhancing development success. The company offers scalable, customizable metabolomics and multiomics solutions-from discovery and targeted services to decentralized in-house metabolomics-that support customer needs across academic research, biopharma, core facilities, and CROs, from early discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X .