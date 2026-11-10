Opensity Solutions: Opensity Spent a Year Pressure-Testing Its Own Methodology for Operational Transformation

Twelve months after combining K2 Services, Epiq GBTS and Forrest Solutions, the company has completed its core systems integration - using the same approach it brings to client engagements

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opensity Solutions, formed one year ago through the combination of K2 Services, Epiq Global Business Transformation Services and Forrest Solutions, has completed the integration of its core operating systems - work the company ran using the same methodology it applies to client engagements.

The decision was deliberate. Opensity's business is operational transformation for organizations where technology, people, workflows, service delivery and vendor relationships intersect. Running its own merger that way meant testing the methodology under conditions it could neither control nor shorten: real deadlines, live client work and its own people absorbing the change.

"Every provider in this market says it understands operational transformation. Far fewer have had to carry one out on themselves, at scale, while their clients were watching," says Michelle Deichmeister, CEO at Opensity Solutions. "We could have managed this as an internal project with a separate set of rules. We chose not to, because the credibility of what we recommend to a chief operating officer or a chief information officer depends on having done the same work ourselves under the same constraints with the same accountability to clients."

Integrations of this scale rarely move quickly. Bringing three organizations and roughly 4,700 people onto a single set of core systems commonly takes two years or more, while research on post-merger performance consistently links faster progress with better outcomes. Opensity completed that work in 12 months.

Over that period the company consolidated core platforms, established a single service delivery model across its client base and standardized identity, security and financial controls across the combined organization. Each of those changes was made while the systems involved were carrying live client work. Service levels held throughout, a constraint the company treated as nonnegotiable. Throughout the integration, Opensity never lost sight of the impact of change on its people, prioritizing their involvement, providing clarity around the reasons behind key decisions, and recognizing the importance of enabling teams to remain focused on what matters most: taking care of clients.

Opensity also grew over the period, with much of that growth coming from new clients, as well as expanded scope with existing clients - who were watching the integration from the inside.

"For two decades, the BPO industry's answer was labor arbitrage, and for most of that time it was sufficient. It is not anymore," says Deichmeister. "What firms are facing now - AI moving into production, pressure on how work is priced and staffed, rising expectations from their clients - cannot be solved by only staffing the work differently. It requires true operational transformation and a partner that understands their challenges, their vision and their strategic road map. That is a different discipline, and it is the one we built Opensity to practice."

Opensity consolidated the same categories of process and systems it manages on behalf of client firms. The company provides tech-enabled managed services to legal, financial and professional services firms, spanning IT and technology operations, help desk and application management, document processing and administrative support, billing and AP/AR services, records and information governance, workflow automation, marketing and communications support and hospitality and facilities services.

Deichmeister has written about what the year clarified: decision-making under pressure, change management and why operating models are never truly finished. You can read her thoughts in "What Changes When You Run Your Own Playbook on Yourself," available here.

About Opensity Solutions

Opensity Solutions is the largest tech-enabled managed services provider supporting leading corporations, law firms, financial institutions and professional services firms. Opensity provides integrated operational platforms, automation and advisory services that enable clients to modernize operating models, reduce cost and accelerate growth. Their capabilities include IT and technology solutions, document processing and administrative support, marketing and communications, billing and AP/AR services, records and information governance, workflow automation, consulting and hospitality and facilities services. For more information, visit opensitysolutions.com.

Press Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Opensity

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com