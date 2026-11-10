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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.11.2026 15:10 Uhr
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Nelipak Healthcare Packaging Acquires Technipaq, Inc.

Strengthens sterile-barrier flexible healthcare packaging presence in the Americas region

CRANSTON, R.I., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nelipak Corporation ("Nelipak"), a leading global provider of healthcare packaging solutions, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Technipaq, Inc. As a result, the Technipaq business, along with its leadership team and nearly 200 employees, will all join Nelipak.

Technipaq, headquartered in Crystal Lake, IL, manufactures flexible, sterilizable packaging solutions primarily for healthcare, medical device, pharmaceutical, diagnostic and life sciences applications. Technipaq's operating footprint includes ISO 13495 certified production sites in Crystal Lake and Cary, IL.

Technipaq was founded in 1984 by Phillip J. Rosenburg and Janice Rosenburg and, over more than four decades of family leadership, has grown into a recognized leader in sterilizable flexible healthcare packaging. Following a successful transition to second-generation leadership under Brian Rosenburg and Jeanette (Rosenburg) Corridon, the company has continued to build upon its legacy of quality, service, and innovation while expanding its capabilities to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Technipaq's growth has been driven by ongoing investments in capabilities and technologies, including slitting, printing, air knife coating, laminating, and bag and pouch converting.

Technipaq is a Dupont Tyvek Authorized Converter and uses Tyvek, alongside other materials (e.g., resin-based films and aluminum foils), to produce header bag, pouch, lidding and rollstock products.

"We are delighted to welcome the Technipaq team to the Nelipak family," said Pat Chambliss, CEO at Nelipak. "We have tremendous respect for their history of growth, capability expansion, and customer focus. Nelipak will benefit from Technipaq's dedicated and talented team, and strong customer relationships. In addition, Technipaq's broad flexible packaging capabilities, which include coating, laminating, and bag/pouch converting will complement and extend the capabilities, of Nelipak's Winston-Salem, NC flexibles product site."

"On behalf of myself and the entire Technipaq team, we could not be more excited about joining the Nelipak Family," said Brian Rosenburg, President at Technipaq. "This offers us the opportunity to service our customers on a global scale and expands our product offerings. This, combined with the complimentary technologies and market presence, we feel will be a great benefit to our customers and our combined continued success."

About Nelipak
Nelipak is a leading global provider of healthcare packaging solutions including rigid and flexible sterile-barrier packaging systems for medical device, diagnostic, pharmaceutical drug delivery, and other demanding applications. To support the development of innovative sustainable packaging solutions, Nelipak offers in-house design, prototyping, tooling, simulation, validation, laboratory, and other value-added services as well as a line of tray sealing equipment. With over 1,800 employees, Nelipak operates at 16 sites globally, including 10 sites in the Americas (USA, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico), 5 sites in Europe (Ireland, Netherlands, UK), and 1 site in Asia (Singapore). Nelipak is committed to delivering superior quality, service, and customer experience through world-class cleanroom manufacturing. For more information, visit www.nelipak.com.

Follow us on:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nelipak
X: www.X.com/nelipak1953



Nelipak Marketing Contact: Seán Egan Director of Global Marketing Nelipak +353-91-709-163 sean.egan@nelipak.com Press Contact: Jordan Bouclin SVM PR & Marketing 401-490-9700 jordan.bouclin@svmpr.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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