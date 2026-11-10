MICROIP Debuts at electronica 2026, Unveiling AI Drone and In-Vehicle Systems to Target European Edge AI Market

MUNICH, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MICROIP (TPEx: 7796), a leader in high-performance ASIC and AI software design services, today announced its debut at electronica 2026 (Nov. 10-13, Munich). Guided by its "Software-Driven Hardware" strategy, MICROIP is showcasing its AI Drone System, AI In-Vehicle System, AIVO Edge AI Platform, and the new XEdgAI IntentSentinel service, demonstrating its robust capabilities in Edge AI vertical integration.

True Value Lies in Hardware-Software Integration

Dr. James Yang, Chairman of MICROIP, stated: "AI must move beyond the cloud. Its true value lies in deep hardware-software integration and edge deployment. The AI Drone System we are showcasing is a prime example. Equipping drones with autonomous edge computing and decision-making in complex environments has a high technical barrier achieved by very few globally. Through AIVO and IntentSentinel, we break down integration barriers, demonstrating our world-leading execution to the European market."

AI Drones Target Defense and Commercial Sectors

Driven by Europe's growing defense and autonomous supply chain demands, MICROIP's AI Drone System offers autonomous visual computing and decision-making, surpassing traditional manually operated drones. It excels in both rigorous defense missions and diverse commercial applications, meeting Europe's urgent need for smart drones.

AI In-Vehicle System Enters European Market

MICROIP's AI In-Vehicle System has already secured orders from a Tier 1 supplier in India. Having reached preliminary integration and procurement negotiations in the US and Japan, MICROIP aims to leverage its proven technology to capture further OEM and aftermarket opportunities amidst Europe's surging EV market.

AIVO Secures Smart Community Project; IntentSentinel Revolutionizes AI Vision

MICROIP emphasizes that practical Edge AI is the future. Its AIVO platform recently secured a major AI smart community project valued at approx. US$20 million. Furthermore, the new IntentSentinel service, part of the XEdgAI platform, analyzes intent rather than just motion-distinguishing, for instance, between tying a shoelace and checking under a vehicle-significantly reducing false alarms in security management.

Visit MICROIP at Booth C2-441 (SEMICON Europa) from Nov. 10-13 to explore these plug-and-play Edge AI solutions.

About MICROIP

Founded in Taiwan, MICROIP (TPEx: 7796) specializes in ASIC design and AI software. Through CATS (Custom ASIC Technology and Solutions) and CAPS (Cross-Platform AI Powered Solutions), the company helps clients accelerate proprietary chip development, lower costs, and rapidly deploy Edge AI in real-world scenarios. Visit www.micro-ip.com.

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