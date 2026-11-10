New AI agents take action on employees' behalf, from scheduling appointments to organizing school pickups, with human concierges overseeing every request

Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - ASC Verify (https://ascverify.com), a provider of personal concierge services offered to employees as a workplace benefit, today announced that it formally launched its AI-first concierge product in October 2026, introducing agentic AI features that schedule appointments, coordinate family calendars and complete other everyday tasks on employees' behalf. The features are now available to all enrolled employees.

Before the October launch, ASC Verify members texted or typed a request and a dedicated concierge handled it from start to finish. The new agentic features add AI agents that do more than answer questions. They check availability, compare options, make bookings and send confirmations, while a human concierge reviews the work and steps in whenever a request needs judgment or a personal touch.

What the agentic features handle

Appointment scheduling: Finds open times, books appointments and adds reminders to the employee's calendar.

Family coordination: Organizes school drop-offs and pickups, childcare, tutoring sessions and children's appointments across a household's schedules.

Home and service appointments: Books repair windows, installations and deliveries, and coordinates with contractors and service providers.

Travel and reservations: Searches flights and hotels, builds itineraries and secures restaurant and event reservations.

Paperwork follow-up: Tracks insurance claims and benefits documentation and flags next steps.

Employees use the agentic features the same way they use ASC Verify today. They sign in with their company credentials, send a request by text or chat, and get real-time updates until the task is confirmed complete. Requests that involve several steps, such as rescheduling a family's week around a new appointment, are broken into tasks the AI agents carry out in sequence.

Human oversight and privacy

Every request handled by the agentic features stays under the supervision of ASC Verify's trained concierge team. Concierges review AI-completed tasks, handle exceptions and take over any request the employee prefers to have managed by a person.

Privacy remains central to the service. Employees' personal requests and information stay confidential and are never shared with their employer.

Value for employers

For employers, the agentic features expand what a concierge benefit can deliver without adding work for HR teams. Routine tasks are completed faster, which lets the service support more requests per employee and helps reduce the time employees spend on personal errands during the workday.

Availability

The agentic features are included for enrolled employees at no additional cost to them. Employees and employers with questions about the new features can reach the ASC Verify team at support@ascverify.com. Employers interested in offering ASC Verify to their teams can book a demo at https://ascverify.com/consultation.

About ASC Verify

ASC Verify provides personal concierge and virtual assistance services that employers offer to their teams as an exclusive benefit. Employees submit any request by text or chat, and a dedicated concierge handles it, from appointment scheduling, groceries and errands to transportation, family support, home services, travel planning, event tickets, research, and insurance and benefits paperwork. All requests are kept confidential. Learn more at https://ascverify.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322847