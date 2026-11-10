Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - Wildsky Resources Inc. (TSXV: WSK) (the "Company") provides an update with respect to the proposed transaction to acquire a 100% interest in the NewRidge Gold Project and to assume an option to purchase three adjacent mining claims located in Manicaland Province, Zimbabwe (the "Proposed Transaction"), previously announced on October 2, 2026.

In accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Policy 5.3 - Acquisitions and Dispositions of Non- Cash Assets ("Policy 5.3"), the trading of the common shares of the Company on the TSXV was halted on October 2, 2026 pending TSXV review, as the Proposed Transaction is a Fundamental Acquisition (as defined in Policy 5.3) for the Company. The trading halt will be lifted by the TSXV once certain conditions have been met under Section 5.6 of Policy 5.3, including the review by the TSXV of a technical report prepared in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Mineral Disclosure with respect to the NewRidge Gold Project.

The Company is currently preparing a technical report and definitive agreement in respect of the Proposed Transaction.

About Wildsky Resources Inc.

Wildsky Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the African resources sector. The Company is dedicated to creating sustainable shareholder value through strategic acquisitions and responsible project development.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"signed by Wenhong Jin"

Wenhong Jin

President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the approval of the Proposed Transaction by the TSXV and the timing of the delivery of documents, including the technical reports on the properties, to the TSXV. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management considered reasonable as of the date of this release, including assumptions regarding the parties' ability to negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement, the availability of financing, the receipt of required approvals, the validity and transferability of mineral tenure and permits, the accuracy of historical and current geological information, the availability of personnel, equipment, infrastructure and supplies, and political, legal and economic conditions in Zimbabwe. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks relating to the completion of due diligence and definitive documentation, regulatory approval, financing, title and permitting, exploration and development, operating in foreign jurisdictions, commodity prices, currency fluctuations, environmental matters, community and land-access arrangements, political and economic conditions, and other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings. There can be no assurance that the proposed transaction will be completed on the terms described herein, or at all, or that exploration or development of the NewRidge Gold Project will produce the anticipated results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

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