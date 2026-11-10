

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthropic has set a price range of $70 to $78 per share for its planned initial public offering (IPO), according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The shares are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol 'ANT'.



Anthropic today launched its marketing roadshow for the proposed IPO.



The company is offering 801.35 million Class A shares, while selling stockholders are offering an additional 23.65 million shares. Underwriters have an option to purchase up to 123.75 million additional Class A shares.



Separately, Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, Google, Micron Technology, Microsoft, NVIDIA and TSMC Partners have agreed to purchase an aggregate of $26 billion in Class N common stock through a private placement at the IPO price.



When the company reported its third-quarter results in the first week of November, the revenue showed an increase to $17 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2026, from $197 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024.



However, the company has reported net losses since its founding, including losses of $1.5 billion in 2023, $8.3 billion in 2024 and $42 billion in 2025. Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, was $104 billion.



As of September 30, 2026, Anthropic had raised a total of $141.1 billion in capital and held $95.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $36.3 billion in short-term investments.



The company also reported approximately $900.9 billion in committed spending on computing and infrastructure, of which $451.6 billion is expected to be incurred before December 31, 2030.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News