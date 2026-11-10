Netceed, a global leader in delivering supply chain solutions across broadband, data center and energy infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Eric Updyke as Group CEO, effective 10th November, 2026. He succeeds Alper Türken, who will step down as CEO on 10th November, 2026.

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Netceed appoints Eric Updyke as Group CEO

Eric brings more than 35 years of leadership experience in communications and technology infrastructure. Most recently, he served as CEO of Spirent Communications plc from 2019 to 2025. At Spirent, he led the company's shift from a hardware-centric vendor to a solutions provider built on software, automation and services. He also expanded the business into new sectors, including AI data center providers, and guided it through a strategic sale, culminating in its $1.5 billion acquisition by Keysight Technologies in 2025. Before Spirent, Eric held senior leadership roles at Amdocs, including Group President of Amdocs Services, a global business of more than 10,000 employees.

Alper Türken joined Netceed in December 2022 and became Group CEO in 2024. He set out the vision and strategy to build Netceed into an infrastructure-centric supply chain solutions provider for AI and Digital Infrastructure, broadband and energy customers, and led the company's turnaround on that basis, including its 2026 financial restructuring. Under his leadership, Netceed built an AI infrastructure business and laid the foundation for renewed growth, while strengthening its position in broadband.

Rajeev Suri, Chairman of Netceed, said: "On behalf of the board, I thank Alper for setting Netceed's strategy and putting the company on a stronger footing. We are grateful for his leadership and wish him every success. We are also delighted to welcome Eric. He has built and scaled global technology businesses, taken them into new markets including AI and Digital Infrastructure and created lasting value for customers and employees. We look forward to working with him as Netceed continues to scale successfully in our chosen end markets."

Alper Türken said: "We set out to scale into new markets such as AI and Digital Infrastructure, and we are. The company is stronger, with real momentum in our growth markets, and well positioned to lead as an infrastructure supply chain solution provider. The Board and I agreed it is the right moment for new leadership to take Netceed into its next phase. I thank our people across 21 countries, and our customers and partners, for their trust."

Eric Updyke said: "Netceed sits at the heart of the infrastructure the world runs on, from AI data centers to broadband networks and energy. Alper and the team have built a strong foundation and a clear strategy. I look forward to working with Netceed's teams around the world, and with our customers, suppliers and partners, to build on that momentum and accelerate our profitable growth."

Alper will work closely with Eric over the coming weeks to ensure a smooth transition and continuity for customers, suppliers and partners.

About Netceed

Netceed is a global infrastructure supply chain solutions provider enabling the critical networks modern society depends on. With global scale and local expertise, Netceed delivers end-to-end supply chain services and integrated solutions across broadband, AI infrastructure and energy networks. From planning and sourcing through pre-integrated deployments-including pre-terminated PoPs, integrated active cabinets and automated street cabinets-Netceed helps customers reduce risk, accelerate builds and operate networks at scale, serving more than 19,000 customers worldwide.

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Contacts:

Media contact

Brian Hawe, Chief Marketing Officer, Netceed

Brian.Hawe@Netceed.com

848-319-4303