Collectivus Holdings: Sorted Launches the All-in-One App for TCG Players and Collectors

Sorted Launches the All-in-One App for TCG Players and Collectors

The next evolution of TCG collection management, from Collectivus Holdings

LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Collectivus Holdings, a leading distribution, consumer goods, and services company supporting retailers and brands across the trading card game and hobby industries, today announced the official launch of Sorted, a trading card game (TCG) collection management app built for players and collectors. Now out of beta, Sorted brings collection tracking, card valuation, deck building, and more into one intuitive app. It solves a problem every serious collector knows well: managing a growing collection across multiple games, platforms, and tools.

Sorted supports all major TCGs including Magic: The Gathering, Pokémon, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Lorcana, Flesh & Blood, and its most recent additions of Riftbound and Gundam, with more games and formats on the way. Whether a user collects across one game or several, Sorted consolidates their entire portfolio into a single, searchable collection.

Sorted is powered by proprietary card scanning technology built to be one of the fastest in the industry. Through its recently launched Bulk Scanner feature, players and collectors can now catalog hundreds or thousands of cards in a fraction of the time it takes with manual entry or other scanning tools. Sorted also launched its Wishlist feature which helps collectors track the cards they need to complete their collection and decks.

"Sorted was built by collectors, for collectors. That shared passion with the community drove every decision we made to deliver an experience that makes managing a collection faster, easier, and more rewarding for every type of TCG enthusiast, from those building their first deck to devoted fans managing thousands of cards," said Alice Sanches, Product Owner, Sorted. "We're proud of what we've launched, but we're just getting started, and we can't wait for fans to see what's on the roadmap."

Sorted is available now for download on the App Store and Google Play. To learn more, visit www.tcgsorted.com or follow Sorted on Discord and Instagram.

About Sorted

Sorted is the premier collection management app built for trading card game (TCG) players and collectors. Powered by its proprietary card scanning technology, Sorted elevates the experience with powerful collection organization tools, card valuation features, and a single destination for collection management across all major TCGs. Designed for everyone from casual collectors to competitive players, Sorted is setting a new standard for how the hobby tracks, values, and manages its cards.

Sorted is part of the Collectivus Holdings portfolio of consumer brands serving the global TCG and hobby industry.

About Collectivus Holdings

Collectivus is a leading distribution, consumer goods, and services company that supports the world's most prestigious brands in the Trading Card Game (TCG) and Hobby industries. Known for its collective experience in innovation and commitment to high-end quality standards and services, Collectivus brands are recognized and trusted by the collecting communities worldwide. Learn more about the Collectivus family of brands, including Dragon Shield, Southern Hobby, Sales First, and more, at www.collectivusholdings.com.

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