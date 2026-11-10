Medical Care Technologies Inc. Subsidiaries to Manage $20 Million in Private Collectibles Assets

Real Game Used Authentication and Infinite Auctions Sales Path Could Generate Net Profits Just Above $5 Million if All Assets Are Sold

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today announced that its subsidiaries are managing approximately $20 million in private collectibles assets. Real Game Used (https://realgameused.com) is providing authentication services on the assets, and Infinite Auctions (https://infiniteauctions.com) is positioned to sell them through its auction platform.

If the assets are sold in full at levels consistent with current market interest, the arrangement could generate net profits for MDCE just above $5 million. The figure is contingent on completed sales. It is not booked revenue and is not a guarantee of results.

The assets are privately held collectibles. Real Game Used is authenticating items for sale, and Infinite Auctions is the sales channel. The Company has previously completed a game-worn memorabilia transaction with a multi-billion-dollar collectibles partner. This $20 million asset base expands the subsidiaries' role in authentication and sales of high-value collectibles.

"We are managing $20 million in private collectibles assets through authentication at Real Game Used and sales at Infinite Auctions," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "If those assets sell as anticipated, the net profit to MDCE could be just above $5 million. That is the scale of the opportunity the subsidiaries are working."

The Company continues to advance its software agreement announced October 14, StrainScan Pro demonstrations, and health imaging platforms. Those activities remain separate from the collectibles asset management described in this release.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. The Company owns subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used. Visit: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://infiniteauctions.com | https://realgameused.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding potential net profits contingent on asset sales. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750

Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com

Website: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otcid-mdce-subsidiaries-to-manage-20-m-1249298