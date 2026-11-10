Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
GBC-Kursziel 1,42 USD bis Juni 2027, die 200 % Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
MC

WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
10.11.2026 15:26 Uhr
8 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medical Care Technologies Inc. Subsidiaries to Manage $20 Million in Private Collectibles Assets

Real Game Used Authentication and Infinite Auctions Sales Path Could Generate Net Profits Just Above $5 Million if All Assets Are Sold

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today announced that its subsidiaries are managing approximately $20 million in private collectibles assets. Real Game Used (https://realgameused.com) is providing authentication services on the assets, and Infinite Auctions (https://infiniteauctions.com) is positioned to sell them through its auction platform.

If the assets are sold in full at levels consistent with current market interest, the arrangement could generate net profits for MDCE just above $5 million. The figure is contingent on completed sales. It is not booked revenue and is not a guarantee of results.

The assets are privately held collectibles. Real Game Used is authenticating items for sale, and Infinite Auctions is the sales channel. The Company has previously completed a game-worn memorabilia transaction with a multi-billion-dollar collectibles partner. This $20 million asset base expands the subsidiaries' role in authentication and sales of high-value collectibles.

"We are managing $20 million in private collectibles assets through authentication at Real Game Used and sales at Infinite Auctions," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "If those assets sell as anticipated, the net profit to MDCE could be just above $5 million. That is the scale of the opportunity the subsidiaries are working."

The Company continues to advance its software agreement announced October 14, StrainScan Pro demonstrations, and health imaging platforms. Those activities remain separate from the collectibles asset management described in this release.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.
Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. The Company owns subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used. Visit: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://infiniteauctions.com | https://realgameused.com

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding potential net profits contingent on asset sales. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:
Medical Care Technologies Inc.
1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204
Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750
Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com
Website: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otcid-mdce-subsidiaries-to-manage-20-m-1249298

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.