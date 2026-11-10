Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 10
Date: 10 November 2026
Manchester and London Investment Trust PLC(the "Company")
Notification in accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R(2)
The Company announces that Mr Brett Miller, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed an independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of VH Global Energy Infrastructure PLC with effect from 9 November 2026.
This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 6.4.9R(2) of the UK Listing Rules.
LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification
MUFG Corporate Governance Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 0333 300 1932
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