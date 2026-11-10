Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 10

Date: 10 November 2026

Manchester and London Investment Trust PLC(the "Company")

Notification in accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R(2)

The Company announces that Mr Brett Miller, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed an independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of VH Global Energy Infrastructure PLC with effect from 9 November 2026.

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 6.4.9R(2) of the UK Listing Rules.

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification

MUFG Corporate Governance Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 0333 300 1932