Trace One Named as an Example Vendor in the 2026 Gartner Market Overview for PLM Software in Food and Beverage Manufacturing

Trace One's AI-native PLM connects formulation, product development and regulatory compliance to help food and beverage manufacturers bring products to market faster.

PARIS, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trace One, a global provider of AI-native Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and regulatory compliance software, today announced that it has been named as an Example Vendor in the Gartner Market Overview for PLM Software in Food and Beverage Manufacturing, published August 19, 2026.

For food and beverage manufacturers, product development is increasingly complex. Teams must manage formulation and reformulation, product and packaging specifications, suppliers, quality requirements and evolving regulations across multiple markets while accelerating innovation.

Trace One PLM is purpose-built for formula-based product development. Its AI-native platform connects the product lifecycle from ideation and portfolio planning through formulation, specifications, supplier collaboration, quality management, regulatory compliance and approval to launch.

Integrated regulatory intelligence spanning 170+ countries enables R&D, regulatory, quality and product teams to understand requirements during product development and make informed decisions earlier in the lifecycle.

"Our customers are not looking for another workflow. They need a PLM platform that turns their product data into recommendations on where to innovate, where to reformulate and where to focus next," said Séverine Tourpin, CEO of Trace One. "Product data is a strategic asset. When food and beverage manufacturers use it to drive product strategy, it creates the edge they need to grow and thrive."

To learn more about Trace One's AI-native PLM for food and beverage product development, visit traceone.com.

Gartner, Market Overview for PLM Software in Food and Beverage Manufacturing, Brady Barnes, Rajan Saini, Claudia Clemens, August 19, 2026.

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About Trace One

Trace One is a global provider of AI-native Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and regulatory compliance software for the food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, and specialty chemical industries. With more than 30 years of industry expertise, the company helps over 9,000 brands worldwide develop, launch, and manage remarkable products faster. Purpose-built for formula-based product development, its platform connects the entire product lifecycle from ideation to launch, with integrated regulatory intelligence spanning 170+ countries. Learn more at traceone.com.

Media contact

Saïda Ait

VP Global Marketing

info@traceone.com