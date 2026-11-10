Georgia-Pacific Corporation: Frontline-Led Innovation Unlocks New Possibilities Across Georgia-Pacific

MIQ - a new bottom-up technology is streamlining processes, boosting safety, and aligning workers to the most value add tasks.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Atlanta - For decades, Georgia-Pacific employees have watched tools and technologies come and go. But few have landed as fast-or made a difference as quickly-as the Manufacturing Intelligence Quotient (MIQ). Just ask the teams at the Brewton Containerboard mill in Brewton, Alabama, and at Alabama River Cellulose (ARC) mill in Perdue Hill.

"I've seen a lot come through in my 41 years," says Waymon Neal, utilities control room operator in Brewton. "MIQ-and having all the information right there in your hand-is one of the greatest changes I've seen."

MIQ brings everything employees need to do their jobs-procedures, troubleshooting information, and essential applications-together in one place.

At the Brewton site alone, employees previously had to navigate more than 60 different systems, including SharePoint, file servers, spreadsheets, and chat tools. Now, they can access all the information they need right where they're standing, helping them work more efficiently and safely.

"It's been a game-changer," says Brewton maintenance mechanic Zac Busby. "If I had to go back to the old way, it'd add about four extra miles of walking to my day."

Jordan Monarch, also a Brewton maintenance mechanic agrees: "You type in a piece of equipment's number and instantly get everything about it. I can take photos of something I don't understand and get answers right away."

With MIQ, operators can pull up procedures, check startup and shutdown instructions, and solve issues on the spot. Need to identify a part? MIQ can help. Have a question for a teammate on the other side of the mill? They're a tap away.

ARC product unit mechanic Johnny Brock adds, "Once you get used to having everything in the palm of your hand, it'd be hard to go back."

MIQ wasn't imposed from the top down. Instead, it was developed in partnership with the people who do the work each day-operators, mechanics, and mill teams. Their hands-on experience and feedback shaped every feature, ensuring MIQ truly meets the needs of those closest to the work.

And it's making a big impact.

It's breaking down silos, strengthening teamwork, and giving employees more confidence and information. After a successful pilot, it's in the process of expanding to several other mills.

"We dreamed this up so well in the beginning, but we've only scratched the surface," says Jacob Turner, Brewton's manufacturing transformation leader. "As more people get this in their hands, you're going to see things we've never even thought of yet."

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SOURCE: Georgia-Pacific Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/paper-and-packaging/frontline-led-innovation-unlocks-new-possibilities-across-georgia-pacific-1249337