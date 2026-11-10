GreenMoney Journal: Investing in Food System Resilience: From Ambition to Implementation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / By Mary Beth Gallagher, Domini Impact Investments

Food system transformation requires investment in soil health and resilience, both for the long-term health of our ecosystems and for the near-term ability to adapt to the physical impacts of climate change and severe weather events. Regenerative agriculture practices have come to the forefront as an essential strategy to achieve this goal. While this end goal is clear, even as many companies describe nature as their greatest asset and acknowledge that their business has clear dependencies on nature, the evidence showing how these statements translate into action is often missing. The pace of change appears slow, and it remains difficult to identify how farmers, who are the people responsible for implementing many of these changes and who are directly affected by their outcomes, are being engaged and supported.

Many of the companies we are most connected to at Domini are the brands and retailers that sell food products, rather than the farmers and primary producers further up the supply chain. These companies interact directly with consumers and must respond to expectations around both sustainability and affordability. Given the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, we want to understand how they can support the transition without relying solely on higher prices for consumers. But implementing a regenerative agriculture program requires bringing their value chain partners along.

Read Mary Beth's full article here- https://greenmoney.com/investing-in-food-system-resilience-from-ambition-to-implementation

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Investing in Food System Resilience

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/investing-in-food-system-resilience-from-ambition-to-implementation-1249340