Eylsia Nicolas LLC: Critics and Listeners Agree: Eylsia Nicolas' "The Wedding Song" Nominated for GlacerFM's Best Pop Song 2026; Second Consecutive Listener's Choice Nomination Follows Widespread Critical Recognition and Growing Global Audience

JUPITER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / International singer-songwriter, producer, and arranger Eylsia Nicolas has been nominated for GlacerFM's Listener's Choice Award for Best Pop Song 2026 for her acclaimed recording, "The Wedding Song." The nomination follows her 2025 victory in the same category, marking a second consecutive year of recognition from GlacerFM's international listening audience.

While "The Wedding Song" has attracted more than 30 million views, its success extends far beyond audience reach. The recording has earned the rare distinction of receiving enthusiastic praise from both listeners and music critics, who have cited its originality, emotional depth, vocal performance, and innovative production.

"Having won in 2025, this nomination is incredibly special to me," said Nicolas. "What means even more is seeing listeners and music critics respond so positively to 'The Wedding Song.' As a songwriter and producer, that's very rewarding because it tells me the music is connecting with people both emotionally and artistically."

"The Wedding Song" represents one of the earliest and most recognized examples of Nicolas' self-created musical genre, EOP (Eylsia Orchestral Pop), a sound that blends classical orchestral arrangements with Afrobeat rhythms, EuroHouse energy, and contemporary pop vocals.

Originally released in a dance-pop format, "The Wedding Song" is an original composition written and recorded by Eylsia Nicolas that was later reimagined in her emerging EOP style. The transformation turned the song into one of the earliest and most recognized examples of the genre, drawing immediate attention from music publications, radio programmers, and independent critics worldwide.

Among the reactions:

Big Entertainment Art described the song as:

"An absolute vibe. The energy, production, and overall feel make it seriously stand out."

Atom Heart Magazine selected the track for feature coverage in its weekly editorial column.

Dulaxi praised the song's emotional depth, writing:

"The Wedding Song immediately stood out to me for the way you turn the memory of a wedding dance into something much larger than a single romantic occasion. There is a beautiful sense of time standing still throughout the song."

Ze Rock Porto Radio called the track "so unique" while praising Nicolas' vocals and adding it to the station's airplay database.

Veteran music industry executive Tony Michaelides summed up Nicolas' artistry in a single observation:

"I think you should call your album 'Epic' because it sums up perfectly what you are as a songwriter, producer, arranger, etc."

Rising Artists Blog praised the release's "unique, highly engaging energy and remarkable arrangement quality," while Power Ace Radio highlighted its infectious rhythm, vibrant production, and distinctive character before adding it to regular FM rotation.

Nicolas added, "Coming back after years of silence is never easy for any artist. GlacerFM and its listeners were among the first to recognize and support my music when I returned. That's one reason this nomination feels so personal."

As voting opens for the 2026 Listener's Choice Awards, "The Wedding Song" continues to demonstrate that innovation and accessibility can coexist, earning admiration from critics, broadcasters, editors, and everyday music fans alike.

For Nicolas, the nomination is more than recognition for a single song. It reflects the growing acceptance of EOP and the emergence of a new musical genre that bridges orchestral grandeur with contemporary global pop.

https://music.amazon.com/tracks/B0HHYFQTDH

Follow Eylsia Nicolas:

https://eylsia.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisaeylsia

Facebook: https://facebook.com/eylsianicolas

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eylsia

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About Eylsia Nicolas

Eylsia (Lisa Pamintuan) is a Filipina-American singer-songwriter, inventor, entrepreneur, and former international tennis competitor known for innovations in music distribution technology, luxury fashion through Nicolas of Palm Beach, and emerging publishing technology through WorldIPI. Her music has received over 900 million global views since 2025, while her portfolio of intellectual property includes innovations spanning spatial audio technology, medical technology, textiles, telecommunications, and consumer product design.

About Eylsia Nicolas LLC.

Eylsia Nicolas LLC is an entertainment, media, and brand management company representing the career, creative works, products, and select commercial interests of Eylsia Nicolas. The company oversees activities spanning music, fashion, cosmetics, textiles, publishing, entertainment, personal appearances, speaking engagements, licensing, branded products, and related media ventures.

Media Contact

Patricia Chen

info@eylsia.com

SOURCE: Eylsia Nicolas LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/critics-and-listeners-agree-eylsia-nicolas-%22the-wedding-song%22-1249342