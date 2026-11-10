Landmark $2.7 million investment will strengthen student support across four campuses, expand career pathways and create new scholarship opportunities for military-connected students.

Jacksonville, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - For thousands of veterans, service members and military families, building a successful future means having access to the right opportunities, resources and support. VyStar Credit Union and Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ) are joining forces through a historic partnership designed to remove barriers, expand access to education and career pathways and provide the comprehensive support military-connected students need to be successful.

Backed by a $2.7 million commitment from VyStar, the largest monetary donation in FSCJ's 60-year history, the partnership will establish enhanced VyStar Military and Veterans Service Centers across all four FSCJ campuses. The investment will strengthen resources for approximately 3,700 currently enrolled military-connected students while expanding support for thousands more veterans, service members and military families in the years ahead.

The centers will serve as welcoming, one-stop resources where students can access academic and career advising, financial assistance, veterans' benefits guidance, mental health and wellness services, and other resources designed to help them succeed. The partnership will also establish the VyStar Endowed Scholarship Fund, helping remove financial barriers and create new opportunities for military-connected students to pursue their educational and career goals.

Founded at Naval Air Station Jacksonville in 1952, VyStar has a longstanding connection to the military community. This investment builds on that legacy, connecting VyStar's history of service with a commitment to the next generation of veterans and military families.

"VyStar was founded to serve military members and their families, and that commitment remains at the heart of who we are today," said Brian Wolfburg, VyStar President/CEO. "For nearly 75 years, we've been proud to stand alongside those who serve. This partnership is about honoring that legacy by creating meaningful opportunities for the next generation; helping veterans, service members and their families pursue their education, build rewarding careers and create stronger futures for themselves and their communities."



"Military-connected students bring tremendous experience, determination and leadership to our classrooms and communities," said Dr. John Avendano, President of FSCJ. "Thanks to this partnership with VyStar, we are strengthening the support systems that help them turn their goals into achievements. From academic guidance and career development to essential resources and personal connections, these centers will help ensure our military-connected students have the opportunities and support they need to thrive. We are grateful for VyStar and this partnership that will create a remarkable legacy for this group of students we are particularly honored to serve."



Beyond supporting individual students, the partnership will contribute to workforce development throughout Northeast Florida by connecting military-connected students with educational programs, professional certifications and career pathways that support meaningful employment and long-term economic opportunity.



"Talent and determination should never be limited by financial barriers," said Patricia McElroy, VyStar SVP and VyStar Foundation President. "Through the VyStar Endowed Scholarship Fund, we're helping military-connected students focus on pursuing their education, achieving their goals and building a brighter future for themselves and their families."



Renovations to the enhanced VyStar Military and Veterans Service Centers are expected to be completed in 2028. Once complete, the centers will provide welcoming spaces where military-connected students can connect with the resources, guidance and community support needed to succeed academically, professionally and personally.



For VyStar, the partnership represents more than an investment in facilities and programs. It is a continuation of a nearly 75-year commitment to the military community, one that honors the service of veterans and military families by creating opportunities for their future success.

l to r - Dr. John Avendano, FSCJ President; Brian Wolfburg, VyStar President/CEO and Patricia McElroy, VyStar SVP and VyStar Foundation President.

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About VyStar Credit Union

VyStar Credit Union is the second-largest credit union headquartered in Florida, with 80 full-service branches across Florida and Georgia, more than 1 million members and assets of over $14 billion. VyStar is a major employer in the region with over 2,200 employees across the communities it serves. VyStar membership is open to everyone who lives or works in the 49 contiguous counties of Central to North Florida, 29 Georgia counties, as well as past and present military members and their families all over the world. Members benefit from convenient access to over 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide. VyStar has earned national recognition from Time Magazine, Fortune, USA Today and Forbes for excellence in financial services, innovation and customer service, reflecting its commitment to delivering value and exceptional experiences to members. For more information, visit vystarcu.org, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), and LinkedIn.

About FSCJ

Known as "the community's college," Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ) empowers students to achieve their goals by providing exceptional learning experiences that promote intellectual growth, civic engagement and workforce connections. Serving more than 46,000 students and awarding over 5,000 degrees and certificates annually, the College plays a significant role in equipping and supplying the region's workforce of tomorrow.

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