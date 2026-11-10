EQS-News: United American Petroleum Corp. / Key word(s): Tech

UAPC Announces TopSportsLive.com Will Lead National Broadcast and Sponsorship Program Under Three-Year MASL 3 and MASL Women Agreement



10.11.2026 / 15:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Venues Across Approximately 40 League Markets Nationwide can opt in to Offer Locally Sponsored Game Broadcasts Installation is Free for Participating Venues and Leagues ORLANDO, FL - November 10, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCID: UAPC) today announced that KidSportsLive.com has signed a three-year agreement with Major Arena Soccer League 3 (MASL 3) and Major Arena Soccer League Women (MASL W). Beginning with the 2026-27 season, TopSportsLive.com will manage livestreaming and local sponsorship sales at participating venues. The first system has been installed at GameTime Training Center in Fairfield, Ohio, giving Cincinnati-area businesses an opportunity to sponsor game broadcasts in their home market. TopSportsLive.com will install systems in phases as venues opt in. At each participating venue, local businesses can sponsor broadcasts throughout the season, helping teams and facilities cover operating costs. The partnership represents a significant step toward expanding access to competitive indoor soccer while creating new revenue opportunities for participating teams, facilities, and local businesses. Expanding the Reach of Indoor Soccer Major Arena Soccer League 3 serves as the third division of the Major Arena Soccer League's indoor soccer structure, providing competitive opportunities for developing players and clubs pursuing higher levels of competition. Major Arena Soccer League Women provides a competitive platform for women's indoor soccer, supporting the continued growth of the women's game and expanding opportunities for female athletes across the country. Together, MASL 3 and MASL W are helping strengthen the future of indoor soccer by connecting athletes, communities, and fans through organized competition. Under the KidSportsLive.com agreement, TopSportsLive.com will work with participating facilities to expand livestreaming access, allowing families, friends, and soccer supporters to follow the action even when they cannot attend games in person. A New Approach to Sports Fundraising and Local Advertising Beyond livestreaming, TopSportsLive.com will introduce its sponsorship focused fundraising program, designed to generate additional financial support for participating teams, leagues, and facilities. The program combines high-tech livestreaming systems, installed and implemented at no cost to participating leagues and venues, with local business sponsorship opportunities that help organizations generate revenue without the burden of upfront equipment and installation expenses. Participating organizations can use sponsorship revenue to help offset expenses such as facility maintenance, sporting equipment, uniforms, repairs, and other operational needs. For local businesses, the program creates advertising opportunities that connect them directly with engaged sports audiences in their communities, strengthening brand recognition while supporting the teams and facilities their customers care about. Unlike traditional advertising, TopSportsLive.com 's model combines local sports viewership with community focused sponsorship opportunities, creating long term value for both advertisers and the organizations they support. Shane Jones on the Partnership Shane Jones is CEO of KidSportsLive.com and TopSportsLive.com and serves as UAPC's chief operating officer. At UAPC, he coordinates legal matters and works with institutional and private investors. "By combining our unique sponsorship focused fundraising model with advanced livestreaming technology, installed and implemented at no cost to participating leagues, we're creating an opportunity where everyone benefits," said Jones. "With the continued growth of MASL and other adult and youth sports leagues nationwide, our goal is to provide fans with a high quality livestreaming experience while connecting them with the local businesses that support their teams. We're focused on building lasting partnerships that deliver outstanding broadcasts, meaningful advertising exposure, and shared fundraising opportunities that help leagues and facilities grow." MASL Leadership on the Partnership "Our players and families deserve to see every game, wherever they are. Partnering with Kid Sports Live puts MASL 3 and MASL W matches in front of fans across the country and gives local businesses a direct way to support our teams. It's a win for our players, their families, and the communities that back them." - Joshua Auden, President, MASL 3 and MASL W UAPC's Proposed Regulation A Offering Working with securities counsel, UAPC is preparing a Regulation A offering to support its operations and long-term growth. First Livestreaming Installation Completed in the Cincinnati Area The partnership has already reached an important milestone with the installation of TopSportsLive.com's livestreaming system at GameTime Training Center in Fairfield, Ohio, located in the greater Cincinnati area. The facility serves as the first installation under the initiative, demonstrating how modern livestreaming technology can bring competitive indoor soccer to audiences beyond the arena. Additional locations are being evaluated for future installations, with participating facilities and expansion announcements expected as the partnership progresses. Building a Nationwide Sports Broadcasting Network The two platforms share a mission to make sports more accessible while helping participating organizations generate meaningful financial support. TopSportsLive.com focuses on adult, semi-professional, and professional-level sports organizations, while KidSportsLive.com specializes in youth leagues, travel sports, and athletic facilities nationwide. Together, the two platforms are working to build a nationwide sports livestreaming network that connects athletes, families, fans, and local businesses. With its first installation completed and opportunities for additional locations through the MASL 3 and MASL W partnership, TopSportsLive.com continues to expand its vision of combining sports broadcasting, community engagement, and sponsorship fundraising into one comprehensive platform. UAPC sees room to expand across youth and adult sports worldwide. Each new league agreement could reach multiple venues. As venues opt in, local businesses could sponsor a team's broadcasts throughout the season, reaching fans at home and helping cover team expenses. In soccer alone, the World Leagues Association counts 50 member leagues representing about 1,100 clubs. In youth baseball and softball, Little League International reports more than 6,500 local leagues worldwide. About TopSportsLive.com TopSportsLive.com is a sports livestreaming and sponsorship fundraising platform focused on adult, semi-professional, and professional sports organizations. TopSportsLive.com will lead livestreaming and local sponsorship initiatives under the MASL 3 and MASL W agreement, helping participating leagues and facilities increase visibility, connect with fans, and create additional revenue opportunities. KidSportsLive.com, which entered into the MASL 3 and MASL W agreement, serves youth sports leagues, travel ball organizations, and athletic facilities nationwide. Website: https://TopSportsLive.com About Major Arena Soccer League 3 and MASL Women Major Arena Soccer League 3 (MASL 3) is the third division of the Major Arena Soccer League indoor soccer structure, supporting competitive indoor soccer and player development opportunities across North America. Major Arena Soccer League Women (MASL W) is a women's indoor soccer league operating under the Major Arena Soccer League umbrella, providing opportunities for female athletes and contributing to the continued development of women's indoor soccer. About United American Petroleum Corp. United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCID: UAPC) is a publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring and growing operating businesses. Forward-looking statements This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as "expect," "expectation," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "could," "intend," "belief," "plan," "estimate," "target," "predict," "likely," "seek," "project," "model," "ongoing," "will," "should," "forecast," "outlook" or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of United American Petroleum Corp. (UAPC), will be achieved. Sales under a Regulation A offering require SEC qualification of the offering statement. Contacts

UAPC investor relations:

Sean Stouder, Director of Investor Relations and Acquisitions

269-503-1396 | www.uapcstock.com Media:

TopSportsLive.com | info@topsportslive.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: United American Petroleum Corp.





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