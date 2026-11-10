Tuttle Capital Management: Opportunistic Trader ETF(WZRD) to Delist and Liquidate

RIVERSIDE, CT / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Tuttle Capital Management, LLC (the "Adviser") announced that the Opportunistic Trader ETF -WZRD (the "Fund") will voluntarily delist from the Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc on November 17, 2026, and subsequently liquidate on November 20, 2026.

Effective as of the close of regular trading on November 17, 2026, the Fund will no longer accept creation orders and will be delisted from Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. From the close of regular trading on November 17, 2026, through the liquidation date, the Fund shares will no longer trade on the exchange, and there can be no assurance that a market will be available for the sale of the Fund's shares.

Any shareholders who remain invested in the Fund on the liquidation date will receive a distribution equal to the value of their remaining investment in the Fund, less any applicable Fund liabilities and expenses, in accordance with the Fund's liquidation plan. The sale or liquidation of shares in the Fund will be a taxable event. Shareholders should consult their tax advisers regarding the tax consequences of the sale of their Fund shares and the termination and liquidation of the Fund.

As shareholders redeem shares of the Fund, the Fund may be unable to achieve its investment objective or maintain its other investment policies. Accordingly, during the period from November 17, 2026, through the liquidation date, the Fund may increase its cash holdings and deviate from its investment objective and other investment policies.

The liquidation of the Fund's portfolio may result in brokerage commissions and other transaction costs, which will be borne by the Fund and its shareholders. In addition, the Fund will bear expenses incurred in connection with the liquidations that have been deemed extraordinary expenses.

Investing involves risks including the risk of principal loss.

Before investing in the fund, the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the fund. Copies of the fund's prospectus may be obtained by visiting https://opportunistictraderetf.com or calling 1-855-994-4773. Read it carefully before investing.

The fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

SOURCE: Tuttle Capital Management

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/exchange-traded-funds/opportunistic-trader-etfwzrd-to-delist-and-liquidate-1249346