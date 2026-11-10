

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Cinema technology company IMAX Corp. (IMAX) announced on Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) to make Meta's upcoming VR Glasses, the first virtual reality device to receive IMAX Enhanced certification.



The company said an updated IMAX app will be available on the device when the glasses are scheduled to debut in spring 2027.



IMAX said the collaboration is intended to deliver optimized picture quality and immersive sound, with selected IMAX Enhanced titles featuring the company's Expanded Aspect Ratios.



The planned IMAX app will also include a virtual theater environment for viewing IMAX Enhanced content, the company said.



The agreement expands the ecosystem of IMAX-certified display and audio devices, which already includes products from partners such as Sony, Hisense, TCL and LG, IMAX said.



Shares of IMAX were up 0.16% at $48.89 on NYSE.



On Nasdaq, shares of Meta were down 0.23% at $639.89.



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