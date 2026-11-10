New Employee Perk Recognizes the Value of Gaming in the Workplace and in Career Development

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced Logi Game Day, a dedicated day off for employees to play games while formally recognizing the cognitive and professional benefits of gaming. The initiative marks the first company-wide gaming day in Logitech's history.

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Logitech's 'Game Day' Gives Employees a Dedicated Day Off

Game Day is the natural outcome of Logitech's research showing a strong link between gaming and professional performance. In the company's recent Logitech Ctrl Tomorrow study, 81% of gamers believe that gaming builds real-world confidence, reduces anxiety, and correlates with stronger day-to-day work performance. Similarly, another study found that 98.8% of enterprise ITDM respondents reported gaming skills directly translate to workplace capabilities, including strategic thinking, complex problem-solving, and performing under pressure.

"It's time to retire the stereotype that gaming is a waste of time," said Hanneke Faber, Logitech's chief executive officer. "As a company designing products for work and play, we see every day how engagement in one sphere supports performance in the other."

Getting the Squad Together

Logitech's gaming brand, Logitech G, announced it will host a streaming event at their Americas headquarters in San Jose to celebrate Game Day on November 19, 2026. Logitech G's general manager, Robin Piispanen, will host the event.

Piispanen, a former competitive gamer, firmly believes in gaming's team-building potential. "Whether diving into a game like GTA VI or Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4, shaving seconds off lap times in Forza, or teaming up in an online battle, Game Day gives our team a shared purpose," he says. "We see firsthand how Logitech employees who sharpen their skills in-game translate directly back to work problem solving."

"Play is not the opposite of work," said Elaine Laird, Logitech's chief people officer. "When people have dedicated time to log off, decompress and immerse themselves in play, they return with clearer focus, renewed energy and fresh approaches to complex challenges."

For more information about Logitech and its commitment to workplace culture, visit www.logitech.com. And if you're interested in joining the Logitech team, visit www.logitech.com/careers.

About Logitech

Logitech creates design-led, software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming in the age of AI. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

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Contacts:

Editorial Contacts:

Peter Day mediarelations@logitech.com