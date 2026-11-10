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PR Newswire
10.11.2026 16:06 Uhr
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AEKE Names Former NBA All-Star Gordon Hayward as Brand Partner

AEKE Names Former NBA All-Star Gordon Hayward as Brand Partner

Hayward's approach to training after basketball shapes the partnership's message: staying strong and active over time

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AEKE has named former NBA All-Star Gordon Hayward its brand partner. The partnership brings Hayward's experience as a professional athlete to AEKE's effort to make personalized strength training more accessible at home.

During his 14 NBA seasons, Hayward's training revolved around game days and the demands of a long season. He has kept training since retiring, albeit with a different set of goals. His priorities now are moving well and maintaining the strength to stay active with his family.

The game changes. The work doesn't.

That idea guides AEKE's "Strength Training, Redefined" message. Athletes rely on strength to meet the demands of competition. In everyday life, it helps people move well and keep up with the activities they enjoy. Both depend on the quality and consistency of training.

The AEKE S1 Pro brings that approach to home workouts. An AI-powered body assessment evaluates factors such as strength, flexibility, and posture to establish a starting point. Based on that assessment, the system recommends workouts tailored to each user. As they exercise, it tracks their movement and provides real-time feedback on form so they can make adjustments during a set.

AEKE calls this use of assessment and feedback "The Intelligence of Strength" and this partnership with Hayward brings that idea to people who want a clearer place to start and guidance they can use as their training goals change.

AEKE - Strength in Numbers.

For more information, visit aeke.com. Find S1 Pro product details at aeke.com/products/aeke-s1-pro.

About AEKE

AEKE develops home fitness systems that combine strength training equipment with AI-powered assessment and personalized workout guidance. Its products are designed to help people follow a training plan and build strength at home.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aeke-names-former-nba-all-star-gordon-hayward-as-brand-partner-302933539.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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