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PR Newswire
10.11.2026 16:06 Uhr
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Excelra's GOSTAR Powers Boltz's AI Models for Drug Discovery

Excelra's GOSTAR Powers Boltz's AI Models for Drug Discovery

BoltzMol-1's ADMET models are trained on curated ADME data from Excelra's GOSTAR .

HYDERABAD, India and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boltz PBC has partnered with Excelra to power its AI drug discovery models with GOSTAR data. Curated GOSTAR measurements of kinetic solubility, lipophilicity and Caco-2 permeability train the ADMET models in BoltzMol-1, which act as an early triage layer, filtering out unfavorable compounds before purchase or synthesis.

In a recent technical report, Boltz prospectively tested ten challenging targets, most absent from its affinity training data, and confirmed binders or active compounds for six, using just 28-96 compounds per target, versus thousands to millions in conventional high-throughput screens, where hit rates are often below 0.15%. Its GOSTAR-trained ADMET models matched or exceeded the leading open-source ADMET package on strictly out-of-distribution chemistry, with the largest gains in solubility and permeability.

"GOSTAR dataset's scale helps us build models that generalize to chemistry far outside typical training data. It's become an important input across our modeling work at Boltz, letting us save a significant amount of time," said Gabriele Corso, Co-founder and CEO, Boltz PBC.

"We're proud to support Boltz as they push the frontier of AI-driven drug discovery. Curated and solubility data at this scale is exactly what public sources lack, and what GOSTAR was built to provide: a foundation for models that hold up on prospective data, not just retrospective benchmarks," said Anandbir Brar, CEO, Excelra.

About Excelra and GOSTAR

Excelra is a leading data science and AI partner to the world's top life science organizations, making drug discovery and development smarter and faster. Its GOSTAR database offers a curated, ISO 9001-certified view of over 11 million small molecules and their biological properties, available as an application, via APIs, or as a downloadable dataset for machine learning. Learn more at excelra.com/databases/gostar

About Boltz

Boltz PBC is an applied AI research lab and public benefit corporation behind the Boltz family of open and proprietary models for protein structure prediction, protein design, and small-molecule hit discovery. Boltz's vision is to make biology programmable and accelerate discovery by keeping frontier capabilities broadly accessible. Learn more at https://boltz.bio/

Media Contact:
Excelra: Prashant Sharma | contact@excelra.com
Boltz PBC: contact@boltz.bio

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/excelras-gostar-powers-boltzs-ai-models-for-drug-discovery-302934532.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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