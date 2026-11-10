Breggz launches Zohn 2

Next-gen premium wireless earphones receive IMAX Enhanced certification

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Breggz, the premium audio brand founded by Dutch artist and songwriter Xander de Buisonjé, today announces the launch of Zohn 2, the brand's next-generation wireless earphones certified for IMAX Enhanced. Combining a five-driver acoustic architecture with Breggz Master Tuning and Sound Profiles, Zohn 2 is designed to bring listeners closer to the detail, depth and emotion of music and film as their creators intended.

"I just want the world to hear what I hear," says Breggz founder Xander de Buisonjé. "On stage and in the studio, I hear every layer of the music through my wired in-ear monitors. With Zohn 2, we want to bring that level of detail to everyday listening, whether you're listening to music or watching a film."

Five drivers, one sound

Each Zohn 2 earphone has five drivers: a 10 mm dynamic driver for bass weight, three balanced-armature drivers for fine detail and a 6 mm planar driver for space around voices and instruments.

Breggz Master Tuning sets how the five drivers work together. The free Breggz app for iOS and Android offers four Sound Profiles:

Breggz Studio: Balanced and accurate, with controlled bass.

Balanced and accurate, with controlled bass. Breggz Live: Warmer and more energetic, with fuller bass.

Warmer and more energetic, with fuller bass. IMAX Enhanced: A cinematic profile designed to deliver immersive sound, dynamic impact and soundtrack depth.

A cinematic profile designed to deliver immersive sound, dynamic impact and soundtrack depth. Your Sound: Tune your own sound with a 10-band equaliser.

IMAX Enhanced certification for wireless earbuds

The IMAX Enhanced certification programme recognises consumer devices that meet IMAX performance standards for audio and video. Zohn 2 is the next-generation wireless earphone certified under the programme.

"Breggz is proud to introduce the Zohn 2 wireless earphones certified for IMAX Enhanced," says de Buisonjé. "This milestone supports category growth within the programme and gives consumers another way to experience premium sound on their personal devices."

Fit, battery and controls

Leaving out Active Noise Cancellation was a deliberate choice, so that nothing sits between the tuning and your ear. Zohn 2 creates its quiet physically, through a precision ear-tip seal. Seven ear tips - four silicone, three memory-foam - help users find the right fit. Adjustable Transparency Mode lets outside sound in when needed.

Zohn 2 gives up to 32 hours of listening: seven from the earphones and 25 from the charging case. The case has a replaceable battery, an aluminium-alloy body, an LED battery indicator and a Braille "L" to identify the left earphone. Ten minutes of charging gives roughly 40 minutes of playback; a full charge over USB-C takes 1 hour 40 minutes.

Four microphones with beamforming, wind-noise reduction and environmental-noise processing handle calls. Zohn 2 also has touch controls, multipoint connection to two devices and app access to Sound Profiles, gestures, battery status, firmware updates and Find My Earphones.

Pricing and availability

Zohn 2 is available from today at breggz.com and debijenkorf.nl, at a recommended retail price of €579 (NL) / £549 (UK) including VAT. It is in store at De Bijenkorf Amsterdam from 12 November and at Selfridges London from 17 November. Other markets will follow from early 2027.

About Breggz

Breggz is an Amsterdam-based audio company founded by Dutch artist and singer-songwriter Xander de Buisonjé. After years of hearing how much of a recording is lost between the studio and a pair of wireless earphones, de Buisonjé set out to close that gap. Its earphones are developed by musicians and Master Tuned by audio professionals to preserve the detail and emotion of the original recording.

IMAX and IMAX Enhanced are registered trademarks of IMAX Corporation.

Media contact

Clare Newsome

+44 7768 515602

press@breggz.ai

High-resolution images and factsheet

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/breggz-launches-zohn-2-302934757.html