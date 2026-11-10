Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem KI-Boom kommt Quantum: Warum Anleger jetzt auf Delta Gold schauen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.11.2026 16:06 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Breggz launches Zohn 2

Breggz launches Zohn 2

Next-gen premium wireless earphones receive IMAX Enhanced certification

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Breggz, the premium audio brand founded by Dutch artist and songwriter Xander de Buisonjé, today announces the launch of Zohn 2, the brand's next-generation wireless earphones certified for IMAX Enhanced. Combining a five-driver acoustic architecture with Breggz Master Tuning and Sound Profiles, Zohn 2 is designed to bring listeners closer to the detail, depth and emotion of music and film as their creators intended.

"I just want the world to hear what I hear," says Breggz founder Xander de Buisonjé. "On stage and in the studio, I hear every layer of the music through my wired in-ear monitors. With Zohn 2, we want to bring that level of detail to everyday listening, whether you're listening to music or watching a film."

Five drivers, one sound

Each Zohn 2 earphone has five drivers: a 10 mm dynamic driver for bass weight, three balanced-armature drivers for fine detail and a 6 mm planar driver for space around voices and instruments.

Breggz Master Tuning sets how the five drivers work together. The free Breggz app for iOS and Android offers four Sound Profiles:

  • Breggz Studio: Balanced and accurate, with controlled bass.
  • Breggz Live: Warmer and more energetic, with fuller bass.
  • IMAX Enhanced: A cinematic profile designed to deliver immersive sound, dynamic impact and soundtrack depth.
  • Your Sound: Tune your own sound with a 10-band equaliser.

IMAX Enhanced certification for wireless earbuds

The IMAX Enhanced certification programme recognises consumer devices that meet IMAX performance standards for audio and video. Zohn 2 is the next-generation wireless earphone certified under the programme.

"Breggz is proud to introduce the Zohn 2 wireless earphones certified for IMAX Enhanced," says de Buisonjé. "This milestone supports category growth within the programme and gives consumers another way to experience premium sound on their personal devices."

Fit, battery and controls

Leaving out Active Noise Cancellation was a deliberate choice, so that nothing sits between the tuning and your ear. Zohn 2 creates its quiet physically, through a precision ear-tip seal. Seven ear tips - four silicone, three memory-foam - help users find the right fit. Adjustable Transparency Mode lets outside sound in when needed.

Zohn 2 gives up to 32 hours of listening: seven from the earphones and 25 from the charging case. The case has a replaceable battery, an aluminium-alloy body, an LED battery indicator and a Braille "L" to identify the left earphone. Ten minutes of charging gives roughly 40 minutes of playback; a full charge over USB-C takes 1 hour 40 minutes.

Four microphones with beamforming, wind-noise reduction and environmental-noise processing handle calls. Zohn 2 also has touch controls, multipoint connection to two devices and app access to Sound Profiles, gestures, battery status, firmware updates and Find My Earphones.

Pricing and availability

Zohn 2 is available from today at breggz.com and debijenkorf.nl, at a recommended retail price of €579 (NL) / £549 (UK) including VAT. It is in store at De Bijenkorf Amsterdam from 12 November and at Selfridges London from 17 November. Other markets will follow from early 2027.

About Breggz

Breggz is an Amsterdam-based audio company founded by Dutch artist and singer-songwriter Xander de Buisonjé. After years of hearing how much of a recording is lost between the studio and a pair of wireless earphones, de Buisonjé set out to close that gap. Its earphones are developed by musicians and Master Tuned by audio professionals to preserve the detail and emotion of the original recording.

IMAX and IMAX Enhanced are registered trademarks of IMAX Corporation.

Media contact

Clare Newsome
+44 7768 515602
press@breggz.ai

High-resolution images and factsheet

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/breggz-launches-zohn-2-302934757.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.