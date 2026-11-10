Video Analytics Market worth $33.61 billion by 2031 - Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Video Analytics Market is expanding rapidly, with a projected market size rising from about USD 13.45 billion in 2026 to USD 33.61 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 20.1%.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 150 Figures spread through 320 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Video Analytics Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Video Analytics Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2031

2020-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 10.91 billion

USD 10.91 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 13.45 billion

USD 13.45 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 33.61 billion

USD 33.61 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 20.1%

Video Analytics Market Trends & Insights:

Growth is driven by the rising demand for AI-powered surveillance, expanding smart city deployments, increasing security concerns, retail behavior analytics, traffic monitoring, and wider adoption of edge- and cloud-based video analytics platforms.

By offering, services are the fastest-growing, projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period.

Traffic & mobility management is the fastest-growing application and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period.

By deployment mode, edge is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, projected at 23.5% CAGR.

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Globally, the market is strengthening as government agencies, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators expand intelligent surveillance initiatives to improve security, situational awareness, and operational efficiency. Large-scale deployments across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are driving demand for scalable video analytics software and integrated video surveillance platforms. Organizations are transitioning from conventional video monitoring to AI-powered video analytics solutions that enable automated threat detection, real-time event analysis, and centralized surveillance management. Video analytics platforms must support object detection and tracking, behavior analysis, anomaly detection, facial recognition, forensic video search, and incident monitoring while ensuring data security and system interoperability. Growing emphasis on public safety, infrastructure protection, and data-driven decision-making is accelerating adoption of edge-based video analytics, cloud-enabled processing, and automated video investigation. As digital security initiatives expand globally, intelligent, scalable, and reliable video analytics software is becoming a foundational component of modern surveillance infrastructure and operational intelligence ecosystems.

By application, the security & threat detection segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

The security and threat detection segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the global Video Analytics Market during the forecast period, driven by rising investments in public safety, critical infrastructure protection, enterprise security, and intelligent video surveillance. Government agencies, transportation operators, utilities, and commercial enterprises are increasingly deploying AI-powered video analytics to identify suspicious behavior, detect unauthorized access, monitor restricted areas, and accelerate incident response across extensive camera networks. The growing volume of surveillance footage is also increasing demand for automated video analysis that reduces dependence on manual monitoring and enables faster investigation through object tracking, anomaly detection, and forensic video search. For vendors, differentiation increasingly depends on delivering reliable detection under challenging lighting and environmental conditions, minimizing false alerts, and integrating analytics with existing video management systems, access control, and security operations platforms. Recent product developments illustrate this priority. In March 2025, Motorola Solutions introduced enhanced Avigilon Unity capabilities for detecting complex video events using natural-language descriptions, enabling more targeted alerts and faster security responses. In September 2025, the company's Inform platform further integrated video security and access control to improve real-time situational awareness and incident coordination. For vendors, the opportunity lies in combining accurate detection, reduced false positives, rapid forensic search, and interoperable security workflows to address increasingly complex threat environments.

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By software type, forensic video search & investigation software is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Forensic video search and investigation software is expected to grow fastest in the global Video Analytics Market during the forecast period, driven by rising surveillance footage volumes and the need to speed investigations across law enforcement, transportation, retail, and critical infrastructure. According to a February 2025 survey commissioned by Cognyte, 42% of law enforcement respondents worldwide identified video analytics as a leading investigative technology, rising to 51% in North America. Vendors are responding with increasingly sophisticated investigation capabilities. Milestone Systems' BriefCam enables investigators to condense hours of footage into minutes using VIDEO SYNOPSIS and filter recordings by object type, appearance, direction, and movement. Its technical documentation reports 96% or higher accuracy for top-level object classification under typical video conditions, although actual performance varies with image quality and lighting. In September 2025, Genetec introduced intelligent investigation capabilities in Security Center SaaS, including natural-language search, similar-person identification, and contextual activity analysis. Axis Communications also supports forensic investigations through camera-generated metadata integrated with Genetec and Milestone platforms, reducing dependence on dedicated analytics servers. These developments strengthen demand for faster evidence discovery, cross-camera tracking, and integrated investigation workflows.

North America is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

North America remains the most mature market for video analytics, supported by widespread deployment of intelligent video surveillance, established security technology providers, substantial enterprise security investments, and growing demand for AI-powered threat detection. Government agencies, healthcare networks, transportation operators, retailers, and critical infrastructure owners are expanding video analytics deployments to improve situational awareness, automate incident detection, and strengthen security operations. According to Motorola Solutions, in June 2025, Northwell Health expanded its deployment of AI-powered video security and analytics, radio communications, mass notification, and panic button technologies across its healthcare network to help detect, analyze, and manage threats. In March 2025, Motorola Solutions also introduced enhanced Avigilon Unity capabilities that use natural-language descriptions to detect complex events across camera networks, enabling security teams to define specific scenarios and receive targeted alerts. Axis Communications further strengthened the regional ecosystem in March 2025 by introducing AI-powered panoramic cameras with up to 10K horizontal resolution and built-in deep learning processing for advanced analytics. These developments reinforce demand for scalable video analytics software, edge-based processing, and integrated security platforms, positioning North America as a strategic market for vendors competing on detection accuracy, interoperability, cybersecurity, and response efficiency.

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Top Companies in Video Analytics Market:

The Top Companies in Video Analytics Market are Hikvision (China), Motorola Solutions (Avigilon) (US), Axis Communications (Sweden), Dahua Technology (China), Milestone Systems (Denmark), Hanwha Vision (Korea), and Huawei (China).

Video Analytics Market - Investment and Funding Scenario

Investment Funding Context

The global Video Analytics Market is attracting investment in AI-powered video intelligence, real-time surveillance analytics, edge computing, and automated threat detection. In July 2025, Lumana raised USD 40 million in Series A funding, bringing its total funding to USD 64 million, to expand its AI video security platform, which uses vision-language models and agentic AI for real-time monitoring, detection, and response. In January 2025, Intelex Vision raised GBP 5.6 million (approximately USD 7.0 million) in Series A funding from investors including Acurio Ventures, Adara Ventures, and Inveready to support commercial expansion and further development of its AI-driven video analytics technology. In September 2023, Indian video analytics provider Videonetics received a significant investment from Florintree Advisors, which acquired a stake in the company, supporting its expansion and continued development of AI-powered video management, traffic analytics, and facial recognition capabilities. The investment amount was not disclosed. These investments demonstrate continued investor interest in video analytics platforms that improve real-time situational awareness, automate surveillance workflows, and support applications across enterprise security, public safety, transportation, and critical infrastructure.

Revenue Shift Context

The Video Analytics Market is increasingly shifting from conventional video surveillance and post-event footage review toward real-time AI-powered video intelligence and automated decision support. Spending is expanding across intelligent threat detection, behavioral analytics, people and vehicle tracking, traffic management, retail intelligence, and video search. Investment in platforms that combine computer vision, advanced AI models, and existing camera infrastructure is enabling organizations to derive operational insights without replacing their entire surveillance estate. Lumana's July 2025 funding and Intelex Vision's January 2025 funding illustrate investor interest in real-time video intelligence and automated threat detection. At the same time, demand for cloud-native video management, edge-based processing, and privacy-preserving analytics is strengthening the role of integrated video analytics solutions across distributed enterprise environments.

Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)

Mergers & acquisitions in the Video Analytics Market are increasingly focused on strengthening AI-driven surveillance, computer vision, video management, and automated security response capabilities. In May 2026, Octave acquired VXG, a provider of cloud-native video management software incorporating computer vision analytics and generative AI, to strengthen its cloud-based physical security portfolio and hybrid deployment capabilities. In November 2025, Motorola Solutions acquired Blue Eye, an AI-powered remote video monitoring provider, to integrate real-time threat detection, verified alerts, and security response workflows into its enterprise security portfolio. In January 2025, Metropolis acquired Oosto, a provider of AI-powered security and video analytics, expanding its computer vision capabilities for real-world environments. Earlier, in April 2025, Milestone Systems completed its acquisition of brighter AI, adding deep-learning-based video anonymization and privacy protection capabilities. These transactions illustrate how established security and software providers are combining video analytics with cloud platforms, AI-based detection, privacy technologies, and integrated incident response.

VIDEO ANALYTICS MARKET: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, APRIL 2023-MAY 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description May 2026 Acquisition Octave (US) VXG (US) Octave acquired VXG, a provider of cloud-native video management software, to strengthen its physical security portfolio and expand cloud-based video analytics capabilities. VXG combines computer vision analytics and generative artificial intelligence for intelligent monitoring, alerts, investigations, and evidence sharing. The acquisition also supports hybrid deployments across cloud, edge, and on-premises environments. November 2025 Acquisition Motorola Solutions (US) Blue Eye (US) Motorola Solutions acquired Blue Eye, a provider of AI-powered remote video monitoring services, to strengthen real-time threat detection and incident response capabilities. Blue Eye combines automated detection with live security intervention, verified alerts, and monitoring operations. The acquisition supports integration with Motorola Solutions' video security and incident management platforms for enterprise customers. January 2025 Acquisition Metropolis (US) Oosto (US) Metropolis acquired Oosto, a provider of AI-powered security and video analytics solutions, to expand its computer vision capabilities for physical environments. Oosto's technology supports identity-based recognition and security applications across facilities such as hospitals, casinos, schools, and critical infrastructure. The transaction strengthens Metropolis' ability to apply artificial intelligence to real-world operational environments. April 2023 Acquisition Milestone Systems (Denmark) brighter AI (Germany) Milestone Systems acquired brighter AI to incorporate deep-learning-based video anonymization into its video technology portfolio. brighter AI's technology anonymizes faces and license plates while retaining useful visual information for analytics and machine learning. The acquisition strengthens privacy-preserving video analytics and helps organizations address data protection requirements when processing surveillance footage.

Company Revenue Share Details

The top five players collectively account for approximately 19.5% of the global Video Analytics Market, indicating a competitive market structure with several established vendors competing across video analytics software, license plate recognition, facial recognition, and forensic video search & investigation software. The top 10 key players, contributing around 23.0% of the total market share, are Hikvision, Motorola Solutions (Avigilon), Axis Communications, Dahua Technology, Hanwha Vision, Milestone Systems, Huawei, Genetec, Ipsotek, and Honeywell International. The presence of established enterprise technology providers such as Hikvision, Motorola Solutions, Axis Communications, Dahua Technology, and Milestone Systems, alongside specialized video analytics providers such as AxxonSoft, NoTraffic, and RetailNext, reflects the broad competitive scope of the market and leaves opportunities for continued differentiation, partnerships, and consolidation.

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