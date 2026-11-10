NBME Scores Again as a Great Place To Work

NBME earns CertificationTM for fourth consecutive year

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / For the fourth consecutive year, NBME has been Certified as a Great Place To Work, reflecting its ongoing commitment to fostering a workplace where employees feel supported and take pride in advancing the organization's mission. The certification is based on anonymous feedback from employees through Great Place To Work's engagement survey, capturing the experiences and perspectives of the people who make NBME's work possible.

"This achievement reflects our continued commitment to creating a workplace where employees feel valued and connected to NBME's mission," said Janelle Endres, Vice President, Human Resources at NBME. "Feedback helps us continue to strengthen our culture, support professional growth and foster an environment where everyone can do their best work."

The latest survey results highlight a positive uptick in how employees experience NBME's workplace culture:

95% believe NBME's facilities contribute to a good working environment.

believe NBME's facilities contribute to a good working environment. 93% felt welcome when joining NBME.

felt welcome when joining NBME. 93% say they can take time off when they feel it is necessary.

say they can take time off when they feel it is necessary. 92% feel good about the ways NBME contributes to the community.

feel good about the ways NBME contributes to the community. 91% are proud to tell others they work at NBME.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience. Its certification process helps organizations recognize their strengths and identify opportunities to improve the employee experience.

Leaders at NBME understand the importance of promoting connection, learning and professional growth. Several times a year, employees gather at NBME's Philadelphia headquarters for Change of Pace Days, stepping away from their day-to-day responsibilities to engage in professional development, network with colleagues and engage in organizational learning. These in-person experiences complement NBME's workplace flexibility policy, empowering many employees to choose remote, hybrid or in-office arrangements that support their wellbeing while meeting business needs.

By listening to employees and investing in opportunities for growth and connection, NBME continues to cultivate a workplace where people can thrive while advancing its mission in health professions assessment.

Learn more about what makes NBME a great place to work at Great Place To Work and explore career opportunities at NBME.org/careers.

About

NBME is a not-for-profit organization that specializes in the creation of assessments and learning tools for physicians and health professionals. Our mission is to advance assessment of these professionals to achieve optimal care for all, supporting the development of a highly effective, diverse and compassionate health care workforce.

Founded in 1915, NBME develops and manages the United States Medical Licensing Examination with the Federation of State Medical Boards. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of assessment products for every stage of the medical school journey and provide assessment services to various health professions organizations.

We are dedicated to advancing innovative assessment approaches through research, collaboration and contributions to the medical education and assessment communities.

Learn more on NBME's website.

Contact Information

Jill Heagerty

Manager, Communications

jheagerty@nbme.org

215-590-9217

SOURCE: NBME

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nbme-scores-again-as-a-great-place-to-workr-1249363