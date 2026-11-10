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ACCESS Newswire
10.11.2026 16:14 Uhr
225 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Tellennium, an Optric Company: Tellennium Included in Gartner Market Guide for Managed Mobility Services, Global

Tellennium pairs its Management of Things platform with dedicated specialists to manage enterprise mobile devices and expenses from procurement through retirement.

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Tellennium, an OPTRIC company, has been included in the Gartner Market Guide for Managed Mobility Services, Global.

Tellennium's managed mobility services combine its Management of Things (MoT) platform with specialists who handle day-to-day mobility operations. MoT centralizes device inventory, invoices, contracts, and reporting. The team uses that data to resolve billing issues, coordinate changes, and tighten cost control.

"Mobility doesn't sit neatly in one department. IT owns the devices, finance owns the bill and employees just need their phones to work," said Shawn Veitz, chief revenue officer of Tellennium. "We believe our inclusion in the Gartner Market Guide reflects how we approach MMS: one platform and one team managing devices and expenses together, so fewer issues slip between them."

Tellennium's services cover device procurement, deployment, inventory management, help desk support, mobile device management assistance, invoice validation, billing disputes, contract oversight, and rate plan optimization. Tellennium is vendor-neutral and works with any carrier on the client's behalf.

For guidance on evaluating providers, read Tellennium's Managed Mobility Services Guide for Enterprises.

About Tellennium

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Tellennium helps mid-sized and large enterprises manage telecom, mobility, utility, and SaaS expenses. The company combines technology, managed services, and expert support to improve visibility, cut unnecessary costs, and keep spending under control. Tellennium is an OPTRIC company. Learn more at tellennium.com.

Gartner Attribution

Gartner, Market Guide for Managed Mobility Services, Global, Katja Ruud, Matt Baldino, May 12, 2026.

GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact

Rob Halik | Senior Analyst, Tellennium
rhalik@tellennium.com

###

SOURCE: Tellennium, an Optric Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/tellennium-included-in-gartnerr-market-guide-for-managed-mobility-services-globa-1249285

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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