Construction Underway on Del Webb at Chatham Park, New Home Details Revealed

New 55+ community in Pittsboro, NC, to feature resort-style amenities, with home sales anticipated in early 2027

PITTSBORO, NC / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Construction is underway on Del Webb at Chatham Park, bringing the highly anticipated 55+ active adult community by PulteGroup one step closer to opening in Pittsboro, North Carolina. New details are now available on the homes, amenities and lifestyle planned for the community, with sales anticipated to begin in early 2027.

Located within Chatham Park near Downtown Pittsboro, Del Webb at Chatham Park will feature 844 ranch homesites and 10 home designs across three distinct collections. Homes are expected to start in the low $400s, offering ranch-style floorplans with personalization options including three-car garages, lofts, gourmet kitchens and sunrooms.

"We are excited to see construction moving forward at Del Webb at Chatham Park and to share more details about what is planned for this community," said Vanessa Jenkins, Executive Vice President of Preston Development Company, developer of Chatham Park. "Del Webb will bring another exciting housing option to Chatham Park while giving active adults access to an extensive lineup of amenities and the connectivity that continues to grow throughout the community."

Home designs will be offered across three collections:

Scenic

Beginning at approximately 1,345 square feet, the Scenic Series will feature single-story designs with spacious owner's suites and flexible living spaces.

Distinctive

Beginning at approximately 1,809 square feet, the Distinctive Series will offer open floorplans with additional space for entertaining, flexible rooms and storage.

Echelon

Beginning at approximately 2,179 square feet, the Echelon Series will feature Del Webb at Chatham Park's largest home designs, with options that include secondary bedrooms, spacious gathering areas and lofts.

Plans will range from approximately 1,345 to more than 2,700 square feet, with two to five bedrooms depending on the home design and selected options.

When sales begin, prospective buyers will be able to tour seven model homes, open seven days a week, along with a stand-alone sales center.

Future homeowners will also have access to PulteGroup's new 3,000 square foot design center, scheduled to open in late 2026, where buyers can explore personalization options and make in-person selections for their new home.

At the center of the community will be The Veranda, a planned 20,000-square-foot clubhouse with amenities including indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness room, movement studio, pickleball and bocce ball courts, putting green, café bar, community garden, fire pit and outdoor gathering spaces.

Ahead of The Veranda's opening, residents moving into the community in early 2027 will have access to Haven House, a temporary amenity house planned to open in conjunction with the community's first home closings. Haven House will feature flexible gathering spaces, a kitchen, fitness areas and outdoor living spaces, along with an event lawn and pickleball courts.

A dedicated Lifestyle Director will coordinate clubs, classes, events and activities for residents throughout the year.

"Del Webb at Chatham Park is thoughtfully designed around how active adults want to live, with a variety of home designs, resort-style amenities and the opportunities to connect synonymous with the Del Webb experience," said Jeff Davis, Division President at PulteGroup. "We're excited to bring the Del Webb lifestyle to Chatham Park and look forward to welcoming future homeowners."

The golf cart-friendly community is conveniently located near many of Chatham Park's existing and planned amenities, including MOSAIC at Chatham Park, UNC Health's Chatham Park medical offices and the community's growing network of parks, trails, recreation, shopping, dining and services. Del Webb at Chatham Park is also less than two miles from historic Downtown Pittsboro.

Sales for Del Webb at Chatham Park are anticipated to begin in early 2027.

For more information about Del Webb at Chatham Park and to join the interest list, visit https://www.delwebb.com/homes/north-carolina/raleigh/pittsboro/del-webb-at-chatham-park-211581

For more information about Chatham Park and community news, visit chathampark.com.

About Chatham Park

Developed by the award-winning Preston Development Company, Chatham Park is an innovative 8,500-acre live, work, play, learn master-planned community located just outside of Raleigh in Pittsboro, North Carolina. Founded on five pillars-Innovation, Connectivity, Quality Design, Healthy Balance, and Stewardship, Chatham Park offers a balanced and well-rounded lifestyle for those In Pursuit of a Life Well Lived. The community features over 2,000 acres of parks and open spaces, more than 60 miles of walking, biking, and multi-use trails, and convenient access to the Haw River and Jordan Lake. Additional amenities include an outdoor event lawn for live music and entertainment, shops, dining, art galleries, medical facilities, professional offices, and much more.

About Del Webb

Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Del Webb is the pioneer in active adult communities and America's leading builder of new consumer-inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55+ who want to continue to explore, grow, and learn, socially, physically, and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For more information on Del Webb, visit delwebb.com.

Media Contact:

Jordan Cheney

Cheney@landeavor.com

SOURCE: Chatham Park

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/construction-underway-on-del-webb-at-chatham-park-new-home-details-revealed-1239445