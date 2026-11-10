Montlick Injury Attorneys: Team Montlick Wins Class 2 World Championship Title in Key West

The title completes throttleman Giovanni Carpitella's sweep of world championships in every offshore class.

KEY WEST, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Team Montlick has won the 2026 UIM Class 2 World Championship, clinching the title in the first race of the Key West World Championships on Wednesday, November 4. It marks the return of the Class 2 world title for the first time in 25 years, last awarded in 2001 in Abu Dhabi, and the first Class 2 World Championship ever held in the United States.

Team Montlick secured the championship on points earned across the full 2026 season, built on decisive victories at the Atlantic City Grand Prix, the St. Clair Shores River Classic, Clearwater and more. Team Montlick was also crowned 2026 APBA National Champion, completing a national and world championship double.

Driver Logan Adan and throttleman Giovanni Carpitella piloted the team's Doug Wright catamaran to the title. For Carpitella, the Class 2 crown is a career milestone that makes him a world champion in every offshore racing class.

"Bringing a world championship to the United States, in a class that hadn't crowned a world champion in 25 years, is something our entire team is incredibly proud of," said Nikki Montlick, President of Montlick Injury Attorneys. "Gio, Logan and the whole Team Montlick crew earned this title race by race, all season long. Their focus, preparation and teamwork reflect exactly what we strive for every day."

The world championship adds to one of the most successful runs in offshore racing. Team Montlick captured the 2024 National Championship, earned back-to-back P1 Offshore Triple Crown Championships in 2024 and 2025, and set a world speed record at the 2025 APBA Offshore Grand Prix in New Orleans-the fastest speed ever recorded in the 500R Factory Stock class on stock Mercury Racing 500R engines.

"Winning this championship, the first Class 2 world title in 25 years and the first ever decided on American water, is a moment I will never forget," said Giovanni Carpitella, throttleman for Team Montlick. "I'm grateful to Logan, our crew, and the Montlick family for believing in this team from the very first race of the season."

About Team Montlick

Team Montlick is an offshore powerboat racing team proudly sponsored by Montlick Injury Attorneys. Competing at the highest levels of offshore powerboat racing, Team Montlick represents the values of precision, preparation, teamwork, and excellence while pursuing national and world championship titles.



For more information, visit montlick.com/powerboatraceteam or follow Team Montlick on Instagram.

About Montlick Injury Attorneys

Montlick Injury Attorneys is a personal injury law firm that serves clients nationwide and has protected injured people and their families for more than 40 years. Beyond the courtroom, the firm is deeply committed to strengthening communities through safety education, charitable partnerships, and sponsorships that inspire excellence both on and off the water.



Learn more at montlick.com

Media Contact:

Jenny Harty

Director of Community Relations

Montlick Injury Attorneys

770-265-7404

jharty@montlick.com

SOURCE: Montlick Injury Attorneys

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/team-montlick-wins-class-2-world-championship-title-in-key-west-1249247