Future B2B Names Jennifer Womble Vice President, Education Strategy

Education industry expert will lead the continued evolution of Future B2B's Education portfolio as a connected ecosystem across brands, audiences and events

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Future B2B, the business-to-business division of Future plc (LSE:FUTR), announced that Jennifer Womble will join the company as Vice President, Education Strategy, effective November 10, 2026.

Womble brings deep, commercially minded expertise in the education market, along with a strong understanding of the people, organizations, education communities, associations and companies shaping edtech today. In her new role, she will lead the continued evolution of Future B2B's Education portfolio, including SmartBrief Education and Tech & Learning, as a cohesive ecosystem that serves education leaders and the vendor partners that support them.

Womble will lead the Education team and partner closely with Future B2B's sales, content, product, marketing and operations teams to turn market opportunity into audience growth, deeper engagement, events, partnerships and revenue.

"Jennifer knows this market from the inside: the people, the associations and the companies driving change in education," said Amanda Darman-Allen, SVP, Future B2B. "She's exactly the right leader to bring our education brands together and grow the value we deliver to educators and to our partners."

"Future B2B's education brands have established the trust of the people who lead our schools and districts with high quality content," said Womble. "I'm excited to build on that foundation by leveraging market intelligence and partnerships to create opportunities for administrators and the companies that serve them to connect, learn from each other and grow together."

Womble is a graduate of Florida State University and is based in Tallahassee, Florida.

For more information contact:

Shana Murik

Head of Marketing

shana.murik@futurenet.com

SOURCE: Future B2B

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/future-b2b-names-jennifer-womble-vice-president-education-strategy-1249269