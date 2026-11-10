Are Crypto Trading Bots Worth the Investment? Bitsgap Reveals Results from 224,057 Bot Runs

Bitsgap has released an analysis of 224,057 completed trading bot runs, examining the profitability of automated cryptocurrency trading strategies and providing insights into their performance. The findings come as the company announces a Black Friday promotion offering 50% off annual subscription plans and a 7-day free trial.

DUBAI, AE / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / Bitsgap highlighted that the cost of trading bot subscriptions and the potential value of automated trading remain key considerations for cryptocurrency traders evaluating automation as part of their trading strategies.

Ahead of Black Friday, Bitsgap is addressing that question with figures from its own platform. According to the company's analysis of 224,057 completed bot runs from the first half of 2026, 56.1% closed with a profit. Among COMBO, its futures bot combining GRID and dollar-cost averaging strategies, 65.3% of completed runs were profitable.

Bitsgap is also announcing 50% off annual subscription plans, available from 20 November through 30 November. Every client will also receive a 7-day free trial.

Where the profitable runs came from

The analysis found substantial differences between strategies. DCA bots closed profitably in 54.5% of runs in the sample, compared with COMBO's 65.3%.

Within those categories, outcomes varied with deposit size and session duration. DCA runs with deposits of 500-1,000 lasting seven to 30 days recorded a 60.7% profitable-close rate. COMBO runs funded with 5,000-10,000 recorded 75.2%.

These comparisons describe historical groups of completed runs. They do not establish an ideal deposit or show that allocating more money causes better performance.

For traders evaluating bots, the findings raise a more useful question than which product has the highest headline return: what strategy is the bot executing, and does that strategy fit the trade?

Trading a decline requires a different setup

A spot DCA long bot builds exposure through purchases at different price levels. Its outcome depends on subsequent price movements and the way the position is managed.

A futures short strategy seeks to profit from falling prices. Bitsgap's COMBO bot supports long and short configurations, giving traders a way to automate either directional view through grid and DCA orders. Users choose their leverage and configure take-profit and stop-loss settings COMBO documentation .

That flexibility comes with different risks. A short position can lose money when prices rise, and leverage magnifies losses as well as gains.

Bitsgap's educational resources help users understand these mechanics before committing capital. Bots handle repetitive order execution; traders still decide which exposure to take and when to reassess it.

The exit matters, too

Bitsgap's analysis also examined bots launched through its AI Assistant. Runs closed through take-profit recorded a 67.7% profitable-close rate, compared with 38.9% for manually closed runs.

The comparison does not prove that enabling take-profit improves results by that amount. Users may manually close positions because they are already losing. It does show why entry and exit decisions belong in any discussion of bot performance.

A profitable-close rate alone also leaves out the size of gains and losses. It cannot establish overall account profitability or the likelihood that a new user will earn money.

Black Friday: 50% off annual plans

From 20 November through 30 November, customers can purchase eligible annual Bitsgap plans at a 50% discount. Every client will also receive a 7-day free trial, providing an opportunity to explore Bitsgap's trading automation tools.

The offer lowers the subscription cost for traders who want to incorporate automation into their approach. Available tools and bot limits depend on the selected plan. Trading capital and exchange fees are separate.

About the data

The analysis covered 224,057 completed Bitsgap bot runs from January through June 2026. Unfinished sessions, deposits below $100, and statistical outliers were excluded. The figures describe the selected sample; historical results do not guarantee future performance.

About Bitsgap

Bitsgap develops crypto trading bots and tools for spot and futures markets. Its products help users configure strategies, automate order execution, and monitor trading activity across connected exchange accounts. Visit bitsgap.com .



Media Contact: partners@bitsgap.com

SOURCE: Bitsgap

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/are-crypto-trading-bots-worth-the-investment-bitsgap-reveals-results-1249124