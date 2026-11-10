SPARETECH raises $20M Series B to help manufacturers cut industrial spare parts inventory by 60%

SPARETECH aims to cut manufacturers' spare parts inventory by 60% within three years with AI that ensures parts are available when they are needed

MUNICH, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SPARETECH, a provider of enterprise AI for spare parts management, today announced it has raised $20 million in Series B funding to help manufacturers cut their spare parts inventory without risking downtime. Blume Equity and Insight Partners co-led the round, with participation from Headline.

Geographic expansion and growth trajectory

SPARETECH has established itself in the United States and grown its revenue fivefold since the start of 2024. Over the same period, the company grew its spare parts catalog to more than 40 million verified parts and expanded its network to 15,000 manufacturer and supplier partners. The global rollout of Nestlé, a SPARETECH customer, put 320 plants across 70 countries live in less than a year, further affirming SPARETECH's global enterprise capabilities and speed.

"Every customer we work with wants the same thing: the production line running with less inventory on the shelf. That is the problem we are going to solve with Maintenance teams, and our goal is to cut spare parts inventory by 60% in the next three years, while securing the same uptime."

Martin Weber, CEO and Co-Founder, SPARETECH

Why spare parts stay on the shelf

Spare parts management has long been one of manufacturing's most persistent inefficiencies. A single stockout can halt production and idle an entire line, making plants default to holding extensive spare parts inventories as a safeguard. The result is a substantial amount of capital sitting on the shelf. SPARETECH's 2026 benchmark report puts the average value of spare parts inventory at $169 million per company.

Source: Unlocking cost savings in spare parts management: The 2026 benchmark report on MRO spend, productivity, and working capital, SPARETECH, 2026.

From visibility to availability

Since its founding, SPARETECH has helped customers gain visibility into the parts they hold and standardize their spare parts data, which is the foundation of effective spare parts management. Meaningfully reducing inventory levels, however, requires more than good data. It requires physical action.

SPARETECH is moving the market beyond insights and recommendations toward measurable outcomes: lower inventory with the same uptime. To reach the 60% goal, every maintenance professional needs confidence that the right part will be available when needed, even if it sits on another company's shelf. SPARETECH's AI will secure that availability.

"Every part sitting idle is cash that could be working somewhere else. We are building AI that makes sure the right part is available when a plant needs it and put those idle parts back into circulation, so the money tied up on the shelf can go back to growing the business."

Dr. Lukas Biedermann, COO and Co-Founder, SPARETECH

Why now

Industrial automation keeps expanding, and a single new production line can add thousands of spare parts that someone has to stock. The problem grows with every machine that is installed. With the cost of capital rising, manufacturers can no longer afford to keep that much money sitting on the shelf. At the same time, AI can now secure availability at a scale no team could manage by hand.

"Often building resilience in supply chain ends up in building more inventories for spare parts. A much more suitable way would be a system, which secures better resilience with up to 60% less inventories sitting on the shelves. SPARETECH is exactly doing this. A fascinating opportunity especially for the manufacturing industry."

Joe Kaeser, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Siemens Energy and Daimler Truck

"SPARETECH is exactly the kind of business we back. Idle spare parts are a large, overlooked pool of wasted resources, and putting them back to work gives manufacturers a measurable return and the planet less waste. We are delighted to partner with Martin, Lukas, and the team as they scale."

Michelle Capiod, Co-Founding Partner, Blume Equity

Investing in innovation and expansion

SPARETECH will use the funding to continue building the AI that secures spare part availability for industrial companies and put their surplus parts back into circulation, expand its presence in North America and new regions, and deepen its work with existing customers.

"The next stage of SPARETECH's growth runs through North America. American manufacturers operate large plant networks with a lot of capital tied up in spare parts, and they need a partner built for that scale. Insight has spent decades helping software companies grow in the United States, and we are excited to support Martin, Lukas, and the team as they scale."

Brad Fiedler, Managing Director, Insight Partners

"The digital world is moving into the physical one, and Germany has the industrial substance to lead that shift. SPARETECH is building industrial AI for spare parts management, and it already gives maintenance and procurement teams confidence in uncertain times. This is where industrial AI starts to pay off for global manufacturers."

Christian Miele, General Partner, Headline

Learn more at sparetech.io.

About SPARETECH

SPARETECH's enterprise AI software empowers global manufacturers to reduce their spare parts spend and inventory. Built on verified original manufacturer data, the platform standardizes material master data, right-sizes inventory across plants, and enables sourcing and surplus resale across the network. Maintenance and procurement teams know what they have, get what they need, and sell what they don't.

Trusted by manufacturers like Nestlé, Porsche, VW, Bosch, and Sanofi, the company is moving toward its vision of a zero-waste industrial sharing economy.

About Blume Equity

Blume Equity is a European growth equity firm based in London and Amsterdam, backing technology companies that build cleaner energy systems, smarter industry and more climate-resilient economies. Its team works closely with founders to help businesses scale and create long-term value.

For more information, visit blumeequity.com.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global AI and software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2026, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 900 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has a global presence with leadership in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow on X @insightpartners.

About Headline

Headline is a venture capital firm that partners with exceptional technology teams with global ambitions. The firm manages more than $5 billion in assets and invests through regionally focused early-stage funds across the US, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, as well as Headline Growth, which invests worldwide from Series B to the public market. Headline is headquartered in San Francisco and has eight global offices. Learn more at headline.com.

Media contact:

Charles Mackenzie

VP Marketing, SPARETECH

charles.mackenzie@sparetech.io

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