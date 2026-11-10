Video as a Sensor Market worth $135.75 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Video as a Sensor Market is estimated to be valued at USD 79.66 billion in 2026 and USD 135.75 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 75 Figures spread through 280 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Video as a Sensor Market - Global Forecast to 2032'

Video as a Sensor Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 79.66 billion

USD 79.66 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 135.75 billion

USD 135.75 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 9.3%

Video as a Sensor Market Trends & Insights:

The video-as-a-sensor market is expected to grow significantly as industries increase investments in AI-powered surveillance, computer vision, smart cities, industrial automation, intelligent transportation, and connected infrastructure across commercial, manufacturing, transportation, retail, healthcare, critical infrastructure, and public safety applications. The market is further driven by rising demand for real-time video analytics, automated monitoring, object detection, situational awareness, operational efficiency, and intelligent decision-making. Product innovations and strategic developments by key players such as Hikvision, Dahua Technology, Honeywell, Bosch, and Cisco, including advancements in AI-enabled cameras, edge computing, deep-learning analytics, IoT integration, and cloud-based video platforms, are further strengthening adoption across high-value applications.

By offering, the services segment is expected to record a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

By product type, the video surveillance segment is expected to register a CAGR of ~9.8% between 2026 and 2032.

By application, the healthcare segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of ~10.8% during the forecast period.

By end user, the commercial segment is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific dominated the video as a sensor market with a share of ~49.4%, in terms of value, in 2025.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=66291607

The global video as a sensor market is growing steadily, driven by rising demand for real-time video analytics, intelligent surveillance, automation, and situational awareness across sectors such as commercial, industrial, transportation, retail, smart cities, critical infrastructure, and public safety. The growing emphasis on AI, computer vision, edge computing, IoT, and cloud-based analytics is supporting the adoption of Video as a Sensor. Advancements in technologies, including AI-enabled cameras, deep-learning analytics, edge processing, multi-sensor imaging, and intelligent video platforms, are improving detection accuracy, processing speed, scalability, and reliability. In addition, the increasing use of video sensing in security systems, traffic management, industrial monitoring, people and vehicle detection, smart buildings, and retail analytics is creating new avenues for market expansion. Investments in smart cities, industrial automation, intelligent transportation, and connected infrastructure are further contributing to market growth. The integration of Video as a Sensor with IoT platforms, access-control systems, enterprise applications, and intelligent control systems is enabling real-time monitoring, automated responses, and data-driven decision-making, strengthening its value across diverse applications.

Services segment to register the highest CAGR in the video as a sensor market from 2026 to 2032.

Within the offering, the services segment is expected to post the highest CAGR over the forecast period, driven by rising demand for system integration, AI model development, video analytics implementation, and ongoing technical support. Services enable organizations to integrate video-based sensing solutions with existing IT infrastructure, IoT platforms, and industrial control systems, simplifying deployment and improving operational efficiency. Additionally, growing demand for customized analytics, cloud integration, system maintenance, and data management is expanding service adoption across manufacturing, transportation, retail, and smart city applications. As organizations increasingly deploy AI-powered video sensing for real-time monitoring, object detection, and predictive insights, the need for consulting, implementation, and managed services is expected to rise. Ongoing advancements in computer vision, edge computing, and cloud-based analytics are expected to further accelerate the growth of the services segment globally.

Commercial segment to account for a significant share of the video as a sensor market in 2032.

By end user, the commercial segment is expected to capture a significant share of the video as a sensor market in 2032, driven by the growing adoption of video-based sensing solutions across retail stores, office buildings, shopping malls, hotels, and other commercial facilities. Video as a sensor solutions enable real-time people counting, occupancy monitoring, customer behavior analysis, queue management, and space utilization, supporting operational efficiency and improved customer experiences. Their use in access control, facility management, energy optimization, and security monitoring is further driving segment growth. Additionally, integrating AI-powered video analytics with building management systems, IoT platforms, and cloud-based applications is expanding their functionality across commercial environments. The growing demand for intelligent buildings, automated operations, and data-driven decision-making is creating new opportunities for market players. Ongoing advancements in computer vision, edge analytics, object detection, and privacy-preserving technologies are expected to further strengthen the commercial segment globally.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=66291607

Asia Pacific to register the highest CAGR in the video as a sensor market between 2026 and 2032.

Across the Asia-Pacific region, the video as a sensor industry is expected to grow strongly over the forecast period, driven by rapid industrial automation, expanding smart city initiatives, rising adoption of artificial intelligence, and investments in intelligent manufacturing across China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Demand for video-based sensing solutions is rising across industrial automation, transportation, retail, security, and infrastructure monitoring. A robust manufacturing ecosystem and the growing deployment of connected devices are supporting market expansion. The growing adoption of computer vision, AI-powered video analytics, and edge processing is creating opportunities for advanced video sensing technologies. Investments in Industry 4.0, smart factories, intelligent transportation systems, and urban infrastructure are further encouraging the deployment of video-based object detection, people counting, behavior recognition, and real-time monitoring solutions. Advancements in deep learning, IoT connectivity, cloud computing, and edge analytics, along with increasing investments in digital transformation, are expected to further strengthen regional market growth.

Key Players

The video as a sensor companies includes many major Tier I and II players, including Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Dahua Technology Co., Ltd (China), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Bosch Security Systems GmbH (Germany), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), AT&T (US), Axis Communications AB (Sweden), Sony Group Corporation (Japan), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), among others. These players have a strong market presence in video as a sensor technologies across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=66291607

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

Smart Greenhouse Market Size, Share & Trends by System Type (Climate Control/HVAC Systems, Lighting Systems), Glass Greenhouses, Polycarbonate Greenhouses, Commercial Greenhouse Growers and Agribusiness & Food Producers - Global Forecast to 2032

Fleet Management Software Market by Software (Cloud-based Orchestration Platform, On-premises Orchestration Platform), Platform (Single Vendor, Multi-vendor), and Fleet Type (AMR, AGV, Hybrid/Multi Robot Fleet) - Global Forecast to 2033

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/video-as-a-sensor-companies.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/video-as-a-sensor.asp

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/video-as-a-sensor-market-worth-135-75-billion-by-2032---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302934599.html