

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, American Express Canada, a part of American Express Company (AXP), along with Marriott Bonvoy, announced the launch of their co-branded portfolio with the new Marriott Bonvoy Bright American Express Card on February 9, 2027.



The no-annual-fee card would offer Canadians an accessible way to earn Marriott Bonvoy points, access elite benefits and engage with the Marriott Bonvoy program.



The launch reflects American Express and Marriott Bonvoy's continued commitment to delivering meaningful value, memorable experiences and greater flexibility for Canadian travelers.



AXP was trading at $326.74, up 0.75 percent on the NYSE.



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