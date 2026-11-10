Rovsing A/S: Interim Management Statement covering Q1 2026/27

Interim Management Statement covering Q1 2026/27

The Board of Directors of Rovsing A/S has today reviewed and approved the Interim Management Statement for the first quarter (1 July 2026- 30 September 2026) of the financial year 2026/27.

Outlook for the Financial Year 2026/27

Rovsing maintains its guidance for the financial year 2026/27, expecting revenue in the range of DKK 27 to 34 million and an EBITDA in the range of DKK -4 to 0 million.

Q1 highlights: Revenue and EBITDA trailing expectations due to increased project efforts - Tender Activity remains high.

In the first quarter of the financial year 2026/27, revenue and EBITDA were below expectations. This was primarily driven by a higher-than-planned consumption of project hours compared to budget, as well as delays in several ongoing projects. In addition, the anticipated conversion of our sales pipeline into new projects has not yet materialised, largely due to postponed decision-making processes among several ESA prime contractors.

The quarter delivered a significant achievement. The successful completion and delivery of the Galileo project marks an important milestone for the company and demonstrates the dedication and professionalism of the team.

Looking ahead, tender activity remains at a high level. We currently have outstanding tenders with a combined value of approximately DKK 150 million, providing a strong foundation for future growth once customer procurement and decision processes progress.

Revenue in Q1 amounted to DKK 2.6 million (Q1 2025/26: DKK 7.3 million).

EBITDA amounted to DKK -2.7 million (Q1 2025/26: DKK -0.6 million).

Order intake for the quarter totaled DKK 5.9 million, and by the end of September 2026 the company had an order backlog of DKK 21.6 million.

Tender activity increased during the quarter, with Rovsing supporting customers by providing bids for upcoming key missions under the European Commission's Copernicus program especially regarding the Sentinal-2 Next Generation (S2 NG). The Company expects decisions on several ongoing tenders during the 2026/27 financial year, as well as the initiation of new contract activities in the second half of the financial year.

During the quarter, Management and the Board continued to execute on the updated strategy focusing on accelerating growth and identifying and qualifying potential acquisition targets as part of the company's buy-and-build strategy.

Further information: Lars Almstock Gregersen, CEO. Tel. +45 29 61 90 77. Email: lag@rovsing.dk