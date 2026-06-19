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WKN: A2PV11 | ISIN: DK0061152170 | Ticker-Symbol: RVY
Frankfurt
19.06.26 | 08:02
5,520 Euro
-0,72 % -0,040
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROVSING A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROVSING A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5605,86010:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.06.2026 09:35 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Rovsing A/S: New CEO

Rovsing A/S enters into agreement with new CEO

19 June 2026

Company Announcement No. 411

Rovsing A/S ("Rovsing" or the "Company") today announces that the Board of Directors has entered into an agreement with Lars Almstok Gregersen, who will join the Company as Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1 October 2026.

Reference is made to Company Announcement No. 397 of 9 March 2026, in which the Company announced that Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson had resigned as Chief Executive Officer to pursue new professional opportunities outside the Space and Defence industry. Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson stepped down as Chief Executive Officer at the end of May 2026.

Since 1 June 2026, the Chief Financial Officer of Rovsing, Sigurd Hundrup, has acted as Interim CEO and will continue to do so until 1 October 2026. This will ensure an orderly transition, as already announced.

Today, the Board of Directors is pleased to announce that it has appointed Lars Almstok Gregersen as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer.

Lars Almstok Gregersen assumes the position on 1 October 2026.

Lars Almstok Gregersen joins Rovsing from his current position as COO at Flux A/S, bringing a long-standing track record in Sales and Business Development and with Operations and Quality assurance especially within Space and Defence industry.

"We are very pleased to welcome Lars Almstok Gregersen as the new Chief Executive Officer of Rovsing. As a seasoned Executive, he brings strong leadership skills and qualities and an in-depth Space and Defence industry knowledge. The Board looks forward to working with him on the continued development and profitable growth of the Company. With Lars as a new CEO on board, Rovsing is thriving with its strategic roadmap to a next level in a dynamic market environment." says Ulrich Ernst Beck, Chairman of Rovsing A/S.

Contact information

Christian Klarskov, Member of the Board of Directors, Tel +45 20 30 46 58 (for Denmark)

Ulrich Beck, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tel +49 171 309 00 08

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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