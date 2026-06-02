The share capital of Rovsing A/S has been increased. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as of 4 June 2026 in the ISIN below.

ISIN: DK0061152170 Name: Rovsing Volume before change: 740,297 shares (DKK 7,402,970) Change (rights issue): 346,522 shares (DKK 3,465,220) Change (conversion of debt): 50,401 shares (DKK 504,010) Volume after change: 1,137,220 shares (DKK 11,372,200) Subscription price/conversion price: DKK 30 Face value: DKK 10 Short name: ROV Orderbook ID: 36995

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66