The share capital of Rovsing A/S has been increased. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as of 4 June 2026 in the ISIN below.
|ISIN:
|DK0061152170
|Name:
|Rovsing
|Volume before change:
|740,297 shares (DKK 7,402,970)
|Change (rights issue):
|346,522 shares (DKK 3,465,220)
|Change (conversion of debt):
|50,401 shares (DKK 504,010)
|Volume after change:
|1,137,220 shares (DKK 11,372,200)
|Subscription price/conversion price:
|DKK 30
|Face value:
|DKK 10
|Short name:
|ROV
|Orderbook ID:
|36995
For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
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