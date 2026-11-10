Sandvik AB: Sandvik appoints new President of business area Machining

Sandvik has appointed Helen Blomqvist as President of business area Machining and new member of the Sandvik Group Executive Management, effective January 1, 2027. She succeeds Nadine Crauwels, who, as previously announced, is leaving the Group. Helen Blomqvist is currently President of Sandvik Coromant, a division within Machining.

Helen Blomqvist, born in 1974, joined Sandvik Coromant in 2003. She has a strong R&D and technology background, and extensive leadership experience. She has been President of Sandvik Coromant since 2020, and her previous roles at the division include Vice President Product Management and R&D, as well as President of Sales Area North Europe.

"Helen Blomqvist is an experienced leader with a strong track record and proven leadership skills from her previous roles within Sandvik Coromant. With her deep manufacturing industry expertise and extensive knowledge of Sandvik, I am confident that she will be an excellent President of business area Machining," says Stefan Widing, President and CEO of Sandvik.

Stockholm, November 10, 2026

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

Sandvik Group

Sandvik is a global, industrial technology group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2025 the Group had approximately 42,000 employees and revenues of about SEK 121 billion in more than 150 countries.