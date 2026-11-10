Tutors International 'super tutor' placements rise 18% as median salary passes £200,000

Tutors International secured 20 private tutor placements over the past year, with the median annual salary rising 34% to more than £200,000

OXFORD, England, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Key figures for year to 4 November 2026, compared with previous 12 months:

20 private tutor placements secured, up 18%

Median placement salary reached £201,327, up 34%

26 roles advertised, with combined annual salaries of almost £5 million

Advertised roles received 4,181 applications, up 48%

Tutors International secured 20 private tutor placements during the year to 4 November 2026, an increase of 18% on the previous 12 months. The median annual salary attached to those placements rose by 34%, from £150,050 to £201,327.

The company advertised 26 private tutoring positions during the year, up from 20 in the previous 12 months.

Together, the positions offered annualised salaries worth almost £5 million, an increase of 34% year on year.

Adam Caller, founder and CEO of Tutors International, said:

"A salary of £200,000 will attract attention, but these are unusually demanding roles. A tutor may need to travel internationally, support an elite sporting career or create an individual curriculum for a highly gifted child.

"More families want an experienced educator who can take responsibility for their child's education and adapt it around the way they live and learn."

Often dubbed "super tutors," these educators may design a complete curriculum, replace school and travel internationally with the family.

Interest in professional tutoring is also growing. The advertised positions received 4,181 applications, up 48%, while 6,646 new tutors registered with the company during the year, an increase of 30%.

But Caller cautioned that teaching experience alone did not automatically prepare candidates for this kind of work:

"Working with one child inside a private household is very different from teaching a class. Academic credentials matter, but so do judgement, adaptability and the ability to work independently. The salary reflects the responsibility involved."

Tutors International recruits private tutors for bespoke full-time, residential, travelling and short-term positions with families worldwide.

About Tutors International

Tutors International (https://tutors-international.com) is a leading provider of bespoke private tutoring, specialising in full-time residential placements worldwide. Founded by Adam Caller, it delivers personalised education tailored to each individual student's needs.

For further information:

Website: www.tutors-international.com

Email: marketing@tutors-international.com

Phone: +44 (0) 1865 435 135

Address: Prama House, 267 Banbury Road, Oxford OX2 7HT, England

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