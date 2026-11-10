ProBio Inc.: ProBio Enters Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with AbTis to Develop Next-Generation ADC Asset

Agreement expands collaboration between ProBio's biologics discovery capabilities and AbTis' site-specific antibody-drug conjugate technology

HOPEWELL, N.J., Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProBio, a global contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO), today announced that it has entered into an exclusive global licensing agreement with AbTis Co., Ltd., a South Korean biotechnology company and subsidiary of Dong-A ST, specializing in site-specific conjugation technologies for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

Under the agreement, AbTis will receive exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize a discovery-stage therapeutic antibody asset generated through ProBio's biologics discovery and development capabilities against an oncology target. Building on this antibody asset, AbTis plans to expand its pipeline in bispecific antibody-drug conjugates, leveraging its proprietary AbClick® site-specific conjugation platform to advance the asset toward the development of a next-generation ADC.

The agreement includes an upfront payment to ProBio, as well as potential developmental and commercial milestone payments and royalties on future sales. The transaction highlights ProBio's growing role in creating differentiated biologics assets and enabling innovative drug development through the combination of discovery expertise, advanced biologics platforms, and development and manufacturing capabilities.

"This agreement demonstrates the value of ProBio's strategy to not only support our partners' programs, but also generate differentiated assets that can advance into innovative therapeutic development," said Allen Guo, CEO, ProBio. "By combining ProBio's biologics discovery capabilities with AbTis' site-specific ADC technology, we have the opportunity to accelerate the development of a promising oncology asset and create additional value for patients and our partners."

AbTis' AbClick® platform is designed to enable controlled, site-specific antibody conjugation, an approach intended to improve the consistency and characteristics of ADCs compared with conventional nonspecific conjugation approaches. The company is advancing its technology across oncology applications.

"This licensing agreement marks an important step in advancing this promising antibody asset toward ADC development," said Dr. Hyungsuk Choi, CEO, AbTis. "We look forward to leveraging the AbClick® platform and working with ProBio to accelerate development of this program."

The agreement further reinforces ProBio's commitment as a CRDMO to enabling our partners to build a differentiated pipeline of innovative biologics assets while providing biotechnology and pharmaceutical partners with an integrated path from discovery through development and manufacturing.

About AbTis

AbTis Co., Ltd. is a biotechnology company based in South Korea that specializes in site-specific antibody conjugate therapies. Powered by its proprietary AbClick® linker platform, AbTis develops next-generation bioconjugate therapeutics, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), with the aim of improving treatment outcomes for patients with cancer and other serious diseases. For more information, please visit the official website at www.abtis.co.kr/en/

About ProBio

ProBio is a global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) enabling biotech and pharmaceutical companies to advance the development and manufacturing of next-generation therapies. With expertise across biologics, cell and gene therapy, ProBio delivers integrated development and manufacturing solutions spanning antibodies, mRNA, plasmid DNA, viral vectors and in vivo CAR-T therapies. ProBio's scalable, GMP-compliant platforms support partners from early discovery, process development through commercial manufacturing, helping accelerate timelines and de-risk complex development programs. Through a collaborative partnership approach, ProBio works closely with customers to advance programs from scientific development through regulatory and commercial milestones.

For more information, visit www.probiocdmo.com

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SOURCE ProBio Inc.