Human Organoids Market worth $0.90 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Human Organoids Market is projected to reach USD 0.90 billion by 2031 from USD 0.29 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 25.6% during the forecast period.

Browse 531 market data Tables and 54 Figures spread through 405 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Human Organoids Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Human Organoids Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 0.29 billion

USD 0.29 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 0.90 billion

USD 0.90 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 25.6%

Human Organoids Market Trends & Insights:

North America accounted for the largest market share of 40.8% in 2025.

By offering, the services segment accounted for the largest market share of ~89% in 2025.

By disease area, the oncology segment accounted for the largest market share of 41.8% in 2025.

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The human organoids market is expected to expand during 2026-2031 as researchers adopt human-relevant models for drug discovery, safety testing, and disease research. The study covers finished organoid models and model development and testing services. It excludes separately sold reagents, media, consumables, and instruments, along with cosmetic, veterinary, food, agricultural, and environmental applications. The FDA's April 2025 roadmap supports evaluating validated alternatives to animal testing.

Ready-to-use and customizable organoid models support access to human-relevant research systems.

Based on offerings, the human organoids market is segmented into organoid models and services. The models segment includes ready-to-use and customizable organoids supplied as finished products. Services comprise model development and organoid model-based testing. Purchasing models lets researchers run studies in their own labs, while outsourcing provides access to specialist development and screening capabilities. Molecular Devices (US), a Danaher company, supplies assay-ready organoids and custom expansion services. HUB Organoids (Netherlands), part of Merck KGaA (Germany), offers custom model development and drug screening.

Kidney organoid models expand tools for renal disease research and therapeutic evaluation.

The human organoid models market covers liver, intestinal & colorectal, kidney, pancreatic, lung, heart, and other models, including brain, retinal, breast, and skin organoids. Kidney organoids let researchers study renal tissue development and disease mechanisms in human-derived systems. Evotec (Germany) offers iPSC-derived kidney organoids and assay systems within its renal research capabilities. Its 3D model platform includes kidney organoids for studying polycystic kidney disease.

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Research infrastructure and standardization initiatives support human organoid adoption in North America.

The regional scope comprises North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. North America benefits from biomedical research infrastructure, access to characterized models, and initiatives supporting human-relevant testing methods. The NIH Standardized Organoid Modeling Center aims to improve model reproducibility, scalability, and accessibility for medical research. Its initial focus includes liver, lung, heart, and intestinal models. The Human Cancer Models Initiative also provides patient-derived models and associated clinical and molecular data. These resources support model evaluation and experimental design. Demand for finished models and outsourced testing will depend on validated performance and adoption within pharmaceutical and research workflows.

Key Players

Leading players in the Human Organoids companies include Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Samsung Biologics (South Korea), WuXi AppTec (China), and Evotec (Germany).

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Human Organoids Market - Investment and Funding Scenario

Investment Funding Context

Venture capital and public funding are supporting human organoid model development, scalable production, and organoid-based testing services. Investment priorities include reproducibility, automation, and models that capture patient variability for pharmaceutical and biomedical research. In June 2025, Parallel Bio (US) announced USD 21 million in Series A financing to expand the AI and automation capabilities of its human immune organoid platform, strengthen its scientific team, and support pharmaceutical partnerships. In September 2025, the National Institutes of Health (US) announced contracts totaling USD 87 million over three years to establish the Standardized Organoid Modeling Center. The initiative supports standardized organoid protocols through AI, robotics, and diverse human cell sources, addressing reproducibility challenges that limit wider adoption. In June 2026, Biodimension (India) secured INR 8 crore in funding led by IAN Angel Fund (India) to accelerate product development, expand laboratory infrastructure, and support commercialization. The company develops human tissue and organoid models, including oncology research capabilities. This financing supports its broader portfolio and is not exclusively attributable to human organoids. Together, these examples illustrate investment in organoid platform development, research infrastructure, and commercialization, supporting opportunities for finished models and specialized development and testing services.

Revenue Shift Context

Commercial developments in the human organoids market point toward a broader revenue base spanning finished model sales, model development, and organoid-based testing services. Providers are expanding access to characterized models and specialized assays for pharmaceutical and biomedical research. In January 2025, Merck KGaA (Germany) announced the completion of its acquisition of HUB Organoids (Netherlands), adding capabilities in new model generation, assay development, and high-throughput screening to its life science portfolio. In June 2025, Samsung Biologics (South Korea) launched Samsung Organoids, extending its commercial services into preclinical research through organoid-based drug screening.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Transactions relevant to the human organoids market during January 2025-August 2026 highlight interest in acquiring proprietary model technologies and specialized assay expertise. Suppliers are combining organoid development capabilities with scalable production and analytical workflows to support drug discovery and safety testing. Pharmaceutical companies are also acquiring organoid expertise for internal research. These transactions illustrate opportunities to strengthen disease-specific model portfolios, improve reproducibility, and expand organoid-based research capabilities.

HUMAN ORGANOIDS MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2025-AUGUST 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description November 2025 Acquisition InSphero (Switzerland) DOPPL SA (Switzerland) InSphero announced a definitive agreement to acquire DOPPL SA, including Sun Bioscience's Gri3D technology. The transaction combines DOPPL's expertise in epithelial barrier, oncology, and disease-specific organoid assays with InSphero's production and analytical capabilities. Its relevance to this study centers on organoid model development and testing; it excludes standalone culture plates. January 2025 Acquisition GSK (UK) Cellphenomics GmbH (Germany) In January 2025, GSK completed the acquisition of Cellphenomics for total cash consideration of up to EUR 44 million (approximately USD 45.56 million). The acquisition adds proprietary capabilities for developing durable organoid models, illustrating pharmaceutical end-user investment in human organoid research capabilities.

Company Revenue Share Details

The total market share of the top five players in the human organoids market is estimated at around 20-25%, indicating a fragmented competitive landscape. The human organoids market includes diversified life science companies, contract research providers, and specialized organoid developers offering finished organoid models, model development, and organoid-based testing services. Relevant participants include Merck, Danaher, Samsung Biologics, WuXi AppTec, and Evotec.

Competitive differentiation centers on model reproducibility, biological relevance, disease and tissue coverage, patient-derived model access, assay validation, production scalability, turnaround time, and customer relationships. Specialized providers compete through proprietary organoid libraries, customized disease models, and integrated screening capabilities serving pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, and CROs/CRDMOs.

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