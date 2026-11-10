AEG Presents Festivals Secure Industry Leading Green Credentials

We Love Green, BST Hyde Park and Roundhay Festival all accredited with A Greener Festival certification

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / AEG Presents, a global leader in live entertainment, has today announced that a number of its festivals have been recognised through A Greener Future's sustainability certification programme, reaffirming the company's commitment to reducing environmental impact across its operations.

Paris-based festival, We Love Green - an AEG Presents festival in partnership with Combat Media - continued its sustainability success story, achieving its eleventh certification of the highest tier, 'Outstanding'. The rating is awarded for pioneering festivals that demonstrate exceptional sustainability and We Love Green continues to show this through their exclusively vegetarian food offering and extensive use of batteries and grid connections.

In the UK, American Express presents BST Hyde Park has been awarded 'Highly Commended' status as a result of continued improvements. This includes industry-leading waste and recycling systems resulting in a 70% recycling rate and a reduction in waste volume of 13% from 2025-2026. The festival has also undergone park protection implementation and increased efforts to promote the use of the grid connection to reduce on-site fuel usage.

AEG Presents' newest major outdoor event, Roundhay Festival in Leeds, received 'Commended' status and has achieved a 78% recycling rate. The festival established new systems in a new event footprint while protecting the natural environment of the park and uses 100% renewable energy on site. These achievements reflect AEG Presents' ongoing efforts to embed sustainability into the planning and delivery of live events from the outset.

Sam Booth, Director of Sustainability, AEG International, said: "We're thrilled by the achievements of our festivals and venues in 2025. The teams have gone above and beyond in their commitment to producing world-class events in a way which respects and conserves the environments in which we operate and are lucky enough to call home. There is still much work to be done, but our commitment to continual improvement is evidenced by these assessments, and the teams should be very proud."

Niki Duignan, Head of Events and Filming at The Royal Parks, added: "Sustainability is a priority for The Royal Parks and the events we host. We are proud to host BST Hyde Park and to work with AEG Presents (AEG), whose commitment to continuous improvement has contributed to this 'Highly Commended' recognition. While there is always more to do, we recognise the considerable effort AEG has invested in improving the event's environmental performance and look forward to seeing that progress continue."

Councillor James Gibson, Leeds City Council's executive member for environment, said: "Roundhay Park is a really special place for people across Leeds and it's important that any event staged there respects and protects its natural beauty and character. We're delighted, therefore, that Roundhay Festival has been recognised by A Greener Future, with the planning and delivery of this much-praised new event demonstrating the shared commitment of AEG and the council to working in ways that are sustainable and environmentally friendly."

The certifications are awarded by A Greener Future (AGF), an independent not-for-profit organisation that assesses festivals, venues and events against a wide range of environmental and social sustainability criteria, including energy use, waste management, travel, food and beverage operations, procurement and community engagement.

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across five continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events - which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside BST at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Electric Forest, Rock En Seine and All Points East - continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as ATEEZ, Justin Bieber, Zach Bryan, Sabrina Carpenter, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Celine Dion, ENHYPEN, Elton John, Carin León, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and Tyler, The Creator, in addition to - through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as Auguri Productions, The Bowery Presents, Cárdenas Marketing Network, Concerts West, Creativeman Productions, Frontier Touring, Goldenvoice, Greenhouse Talent, Marshall Arts, MCT Agentur, Messina Touring Group, Outback Presents, PromoWest Productions, and Zero Mile Presents - creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/aeg-presents-festivals-secure-industry-leading-green-credentials-1249382