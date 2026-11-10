Milliken & Company Earns EcoVadis Gold Rating for Fifth Consecutive Year

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliken & Company, a global manufacturing and material science leader, has earned a Gold rating in the 2026 EcoVadis assessment, marking the fifth consecutive year the company has received the recognition.

The rating applies across Milliken's global operations and businesses. Milliken earned an overall score of 82 out of 100, placing the company in the 95th percentile of organizations assessed by EcoVadis. The company also ranked in the top 1% of its industry for Ethics and Sustainable Procurement.

"Earning an EcoVadis Gold rating for the fifth consecutive year reflects the collective efforts of teams across Milliken," said Halsey Cook, president and CEO at Milliken. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to continually strengthening how we operate and putting responsible business practices into action across our company and helping our customers advance their own goals."

EcoVadis evaluates companies across four areas: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. The company's Labor & Human Rights score increased eight points from the previous assessment, reflecting stronger reporting through comprehensive metrics and alignment with recognized reporting standards.

For Milliken customers, the assessment provides an independent measure of how sustainability is integrated into the company's business and management systems. This third-party evaluation gives customers greater visibility into Milliken's performance across the areas assessed by EcoVadis.

"EcoVadis provides an important external measure of our progress and the systems we have in place across Milliken," said Kasel Knight, EVP and Chief Legal Officer and head of sustainability at Milliken. "Achieving Gold for a fifth consecutive year reflects sustained effort across our organization, while also helping us identify opportunities to continue improving."

To learn more about Milliken's sustainability initiatives and read the company's most recent corporate sustainability report, visit sustainability.milliken.com.

About Milliken

Milliken harnesses materials science to deliver tomorrow's breakthroughs today. Discover our innovative portfolio of textiles, flooring, specialty chemicals, and healthcare solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

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