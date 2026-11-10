Wirex Strengthens UK Board with Appointment of Julian Sawyer as Independent Non-Executive Director

Former Starling Co-Founder and Zodia Custody CEO brings over 30 years of experience building and leading regulated financial businesses to the Board of Wirex Limited

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex Limited, the UK headquartered payments provider, has appointed Julian Sawyer, co-founder and former Chief Operating Officer of Starling Bank, to the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

Sawyer brings experience across digital banking, payments and digital assets. As an Independent Non-Executive Director, he will provide independent oversight and challenge to the Board, including on strategy, risk and controls, and customer oversight.

Sawyer co-founded Starling Bank in 2015 and served as its Chief Operating Officer until 2019, leading the bank's operations, including its card launch and Starling Payment Services, its platform giving other firms access to UK payment schemes. He went on to become Managing Director, Europe at Gemini, and then Chief Executive Officer of Bitstamp and Zodia Custody, and is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Recognise Bank.

Chetan Shah, CEO of Wirex Limited, said: "I'm delighted to welcome Julian to the Board of Wirex Limited. He has built and run some of the UK's most successful, regulated financial businesses from the ground up, and his independent perspective will help Wirex to continue growing safely and sustainably. The UK has been our home for over a decade, and at such an important time for the UK payment sector, I look forward to working closely with Julian on the opportunities ahead."

Julian Sawyer said: "Having worked across banking and payments, I've seen how much the industry has matured. The next generation of financial services in the UK will be built on the foundations of trust, sound regulation and reliable infrastructure, and I'm excited to join the Board to supporting the Wirex team as they continue to implement that, with a strong focus on governance and customer outcomes as the business grows."

On 12th November, Julian will be speaking at Full Stack London, Wirex's new stablecoin infrastructure conference, a one-day, closed-door event where founders, CEOs and technical builders can discuss what it takes to make stablecoins work in payments. Opposite Wirex's CCO, Daniel Rowlands, they'll discuss why infrastructure provider models fail, and lessons from the industry, in a fireside chat.

Sawyer's appointment follows that of Kulveer Ranger, The Lord Ranger of Northwood, as Board Adviser to Wirex Labs earlier this week, as Wirex builds out its leadership for its next stage of growth.

Notes to editors

About Wirex Limited

Wirex Limited is a UK-based FCA regulated Electronic Money Institution. It offers secure payment methods, making it easy for users to store, purchase, and exchange multiple currencies seamlessly. As a principal member of both Visa and Mastercard, Wirex Limited goes beyond traditional services, embracing the evolving trends of Web3 to provide mainstream access to digital finance and wealth management. Wirex Limited is simplifying digital payments, making it more accessible and convenient for people.

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