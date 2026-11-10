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PR Newswire
10.11.2026 17:06 Uhr
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LBB Specialties LLC: LBB Specialties Announces Exclusive Distribution Partnership with Palsgaard Across North America

LBB Specialties Announces Exclusive Distribution Partnership with Palsgaard Across North America

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LBB Specialties (LBBS), a North American distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients, announces a new exclusive distribution partnership with Palsgaard, bringing the company's plant-based food emulsifier technologies to manufacturers across North America.

The partnership combines Palsgaard's specialized ingredient technologies with LBBS's established distribution capabilities and customer-focused support, giving food manufacturers access to high-quality emulsifier solutions backed by technical and commercial expertise.

With more than a century dedicated to emulsifiers and stabilizers, Palsgaard has built its reputation on specialized ingredient innovation and a longstanding commitment to research and development. Supported by dedicated laboratories, application centers, and pilot plants, its portfolio includes plant-based solutions designed to improve product consistency, processing efficiency, and formulation performance across applications such as bakery, confectionery, ice cream, dressings, and fats and oils.

"Palsgaard's commitment to innovation and depth of technical knowledge make them a valuable addition to our Food & Nutrition portfolio," said Toby Schmelz, Vice President, Food & Nutrition, LBB Specialties. "Their technologies give us more ways to help manufacturers improve product performance, simplify production, and explore new opportunities in product development. Just as importantly, their personal, collaborative approach aligns closely with how we work and the customer relationships we value."

"LBB Specialties brings the industry knowledge, established customer relationships, and responsive service we value in a distributor," said Carlos Fajardo, Business Development Manager, Palsgaard. "Their understanding of the food industry and commitment to supporting customers make them a strong choice to represent our technologies. We look forward to expanding access to our emulsifier solutions through their team."

For more information about Palsgaard's plant-based food emulsifier solutions, please contact the LBB Specialties Food & Nutrition team.

About LBB Specialties

LBB Specialties (LBBS) is a dedicated provider of specialty chemicals and ingredients, specializing in sales, marketing, and distribution across North America. LBBS provides technical solutions with a customer-first approach, serving diverse end-markets through five industry and market business units: Care, Food & Nutrition, Industrial Specialties, Life Sciences, and Canada. www.LBBSpecialties.com

About Palsgaard

Palsgaard is a niche specialist in plant-based emulsifiers and stabilizers with more than a century of experience. Through its research laboratories, application centers, and pilot plants, the company develops innovative ingredient solutions that help manufacturers improve product performance and processing efficiency. Palsgaard combines specialized technical expertise and a commitment to research and development with a personal, collaborative approach to serving customers. www.palsgaard.com

Media Contact:
Ahmed Hanafy
media@lbbspecialties.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lbb-specialties-announces-exclusive-distribution-partnership-with-palsgaard-across-north-america-302934308.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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