Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - Brian Harman, Director, Head of Inside Sales and National Sales Enablement, BMO Global Asset Management ("BMO GAM") along with members of the BMO GAM team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the BMO Credit Stress Opportunities ETF (TSX: ZCDX).





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BMO Credit Stress Opportunities ETF (the "ETF") seeks to provide exposure to changes in credit conditions across a broad, diversified portfolio of U.S. high yield corporate issuers, while minimizing the impact of interest rate fluctuations. It does so primarily by taking a short position on credit default index derivatives for which the ETF pays a premium to enter the contract and receives default payments when a credit event occurs. The ETF may also use other derivatives, including swaps and options, to meet its investment objectives.

BMO was one of the first ETF issuers in Canada in 2009. Today, BMO GAM is one of the country's largest ETF providers, with more than $197 billion in assets under management (National Bank Report, October 30, 2026).

An investment in the ETF is suitable only for investors who are prepared and able to adopt a practice of monitoring their investment in the ETF, and to monitor market conditions (i.e., periods of increasing or decreasing credit spread) to ensure suitability and to make informed investment decisions whether to buy, hold or sell Units of the ETF. The ETF is not a suitable investment for investors who are not prepared or able to adopt such practice.

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