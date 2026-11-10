mySTAYINN
As major construction and energy projects reshape the Scottish Highlands, mySTAYINN highlights the importance of flexible, fully furnished accommodation for contractors and travelling professionals in Inverness
About mySTAYINN
mySTAYINN is a Scotland-based short-term accommodation and property management company offering furnished apartments, guest houses and rooms in destinations including Inverness and Edinburgh.
Pav
mySTAYINN
+44 333 335 5658
guests@mystayinn.com
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2432030 10-Nov-2026