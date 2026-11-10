mySTAYINN

mySTAYINN Highlights the Growing Need for Contractor Accommodation Amid £2.1 Billion Highland Infrastructure Investment



10-Nov-2026 / 17:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



As major construction and energy projects reshape the Scottish Highlands, mySTAYINN highlights the importance of flexible, fully furnished accommodation for contractors and travelling professionals in Inverness



Inverness, Scotland



mySTAYINN, a Scottish short-term accommodation and property management company operating in Inverness and Edinburgh, is highlighting the role of flexible contractor accommodation as major infrastructure investment brings new opportunities and workforce housing challenges to the Highlands.



The Highland Council's £2.1 billion investment programme, spanning 20 years and including £750 million over the next five years, is set to improve schools, public buildings and essential infrastructure across the region. In February 2026, the Council confirmed preferred contractors for seven major projects, including developments extending from Thurso to Inverness.



Alongside public investment, Scotland's energy transition is creating additional workforce accommodation requirements. SSEN Transmission estimates that the temporary workforce associated with its major electricity infrastructure programme could peak at approximately 5,000 workers by 2027. These developments highlight the importance of planning suitable accommodation for professionals across the Highlands.



mySTAYINN Responds to the Accommodation Needs of Mobile Workers



With a portfolio of furnished apartments, guest houses and rooms in Inverness and Edinburgh , mySTAYINN offers accommodation options for contractors, construction teams and business travellers seeking practical alternatives to conventional hotel stays.



For workers spending time away from home, access to cooking facilities, laundry amenities and reliable internet can make a significant difference to everyday life. Flexible booking arrangements and accommodation suitable for individuals or groups can also help employers coordinate temporary stays.



Through its contractor accommodation options in Inverness, mySTAYINN aims to meet the practical needs of professionals travelling for project-based work.



Supporting Infrastructure Growth Without Overlooking Local Housing Needs



The growing requirement for temporary workforce accommodation also raises questions about balancing economic development with the housing needs of local communities.



SSEN Transmission's housing strategy recognises this challenge, proposing a combination of purpose-built worker accommodation, refurbished buildings and carefully managed use of existing hospitality facilities.



mySTAYINN believes flexibility and responsible accommodation planning are important considerations when supporting major projects, particularly in areas where permanent housing availability remains a concern.



For further information about mySTAYINN and its accommodation services, you may acess www.mystayinn.com . About mySTAYINN mySTAYINN is a Scotland-based short-term accommodation and property management company offering furnished apartments, guest houses and rooms in destinations including Inverness and Edinburgh.

Pav mySTAYINN +44 333 335 5658 guests@mystayinn.com



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



View original content: EQS News