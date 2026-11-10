The 2026 Shaw Prize Ceremony Highlights Global Scientific Breakthroughs

HONG KONG, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shaw Prize held its 2026 Award Presentation Ceremony on 10 November at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, marking its 23rd year of recognising outstanding scientific achievements. This year's prizes were awarded to seven laureates across Astronomy, Life Science and Medicine, and Mathematical Sciences.

Five laureates attended the ceremony in person, and received their gold medals and certificates from Professor Reinhard Genzel, Chair of the Board of Adjudicators, while the Astronomy laureates, Professor Ken'ichi Nomoto and Professor Stanford Woosley, shared pre-recorded messages. Nomoto reflected on his research into supernovae and the essential role of international collaboration. Woosley described how they transformed approximate, qualitative theories into accurate models capable of making predictions, while thanking his mentors and collaborators.

The importance of collaboration was also central to the Life Science and Medicine laureates' reflections on advances in treating acute promyelocytic leukaemia. Professor Anne Dejean highlighted the continued dialogue between basic research and clinical practice, sustained by decades of scientific exchange between France and China. This international partnership was exemplified by Professor Hugues de Thé's account of more than 30 years of interaction with Professor Zhu Chen, built on mutual respect, trust and continuity. Describing their success as a story of "East meets West", Chen emphasised the collective wisdom behind medical progress and pledged to strengthen international partnership against other blood cancers.

The Mathematical Sciences laureates explored AI's evolving role and influence. Professor Emmanuel Candès described how questions beyond mathematics have inspired his research, including his current efforts to make AI more powerful and safer. Professor Camillo De Lellis encouraged young mathematicians to embrace AI as a tool for unlocking, rather than replacing, human creativity.

This forward-looking perspective is reflected in the new Shaw Prize in Computer Science, announced in January, recognising the field's intellectual depth and transformative contributions to discovery and society. "It also reaffirms the Prize's commitment to honouring outstanding achievement as science continues to evolve and grow," said Professor Kenneth Young, Chair of The Shaw Prize Council. Nominations for all four prizes remain open until 30 November. The 2027 laureates, including the recipient(s) of the inaugural prize in Computer Science, will be announced in May or June 2027.

About The Shaw Prize

The Shaw Prize was established under the auspices of Mr Run Run Shaw in 2002 and was first presented in 2004 to honour individuals whose work has resulted in a positive and profound impact on humankind. The Shaw Prize consists of four annual prizes from 2027: Astronomy, Computer Science, Life Science and Medicine, and Mathematical Sciences, each bearing a monetary award of US$1.2 million. This is the 23rd year that the Prize has been awarded.

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