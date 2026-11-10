AccountAbility Announces Real Estate-Focused Certified Stakeholder Engagement Practitioner Training As Industry Faces Intensifying Tenant, Investor, and Community Expectations

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / AccountAbility, a global sustainability consulting and standards firm, is pleased to announce its upcoming Certified Stakeholder Engagement Practitioner (CSEP) Training, tailored to the real estate sector, taking place virtually on January 26-28, 2027.

For real estate companies, stakeholder expectations are increasingly shaping business performance. According to Deloitte's 2027 Commercial Real Estate Outlook, nearly 80% of surveyed industry executives expect to upgrade or reposition existing assets over the next 12-18 months, reflecting growing pressure to respond to intensifying tenant preferences, address uneven property performance, and direct investment toward assets with demonstrated demand.

Yet stakeholder engagement is often approached as a reporting exercise or a means of gathering feedback, rather than as a source of business intelligence. The challenge is no longer simply whether organizations are engaging stakeholders, but whether those engagements are generating insights that inform decisions, anticipate risks, and create measurable value.

Three developments are making effective stakeholder engagement increasingly important for the real estate sector:

Increasing tenant expectations are influencing asset competitiveness. Understanding changing occupier priorities around sustainability, building performance, and operational requirements can help real estate companies anticipate demand and manage risks to occupancy and asset value. Investor expectations are placing greater emphasis on demonstrated performance. As investors look beyond sustainability commitments and disclosures, engagement can help organizations identify where stakeholder priorities intersect with financial performance, risk management, and long-term value creation. Community relationships are becoming more consequential to development and operations. Proactive engagement with communities and other stakeholders can help identify emerging concerns, mitigate project delays, and support stronger development and operational outcomes.

Against this backdrop, AccountAbility's three-day, real estate-focused CSEP Training, grounded in the AA1000 Stakeholder Engagement Standard (AA1000SES v3), combines interactive, expert-led sessions with sector-specific case studies and practical tools. Participants will learn to identify and prioritize key stakeholders, navigate complex stakeholder environments, and design effective engagement strategies. Through real-world applications, they will develop the skills to anticipate risks, strengthen stakeholder relationships, and translate stakeholder insights into more informed business decisions.

"Stakeholder engagement should not be treated as a standalone exercise or an obligation to comply with reporting requirements. Its real value lies in helping organizations ask better questions, challenge existing assumptions, and make better-informed decisions. At AccountAbility, we believe building this capability across organizations is essential to strengthening core governance, managing uncertainty, and creating enduring value."

- Mr. Sunil (Sunny) A. Misser, Chief Executive Officer, AccountAbility

The training is designed for sustainability, corporate responsibility, investor relations, risk management, and other real estate professionals seeking to strengthen stakeholder engagement across their organizations.

"In real estate, tenant, investor, and community expectations directly impact asset performance and long-term value. The better one understands those expectations, the more potential risks can be uncovered, market needs anticipated, and informed investment decisions made. Today's professionals must develop better skills to engage their stakeholders if they wish to be more competitive and resilient."

- Gunnar Branson, Chief Executive Officer, The Association of Foreign Investors in Real Estate (AFIRE)

Training Details

Dates: January 26-28, 2027

January 26-28, 2027 Time: 10:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET

10:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET Format: Live, virtual training

Participants who successfully complete the certification requirements will join AccountAbility's global network of Certified Stakeholder Engagement Practitioners, receive a professional CSEP badge, and be listed on AccountAbility's website.

Register here for the January 2027 CSEP Training. Full registration details, including individual pricing and corporate group discounts, are available on the registration page.

For information about group registrations or customized CSEP training for your organization, please contact trainings@accountability.org.

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Contact Info:

Spokesperson: AccountAbility

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SOURCE: AccountAbility

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/accountability-announces-real-estate-focused-certified-stakehold-1249414