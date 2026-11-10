Guiyang, Guizhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - The 10th International Mountain Tourism and Outdoor Sports Conference will be held in Qianxinan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou Province from November 8 to 11, 2026. Bringing together relevant parties engaged in mountain tourism at home and abroad, the conference reviews the development achievements over the past decade and showcases the "Guizhou Model" of mountain tourism.

The 10th International Conference of Mountain Tourism and Outdoor Sports Set to Open

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/323303_f4801c7dc48daa32_002full.jpg

With the theme of "Integrating Culture, Tourism and Sports to Empower High-quality Life - Breathe Towards the Mountains · Slow Living and Retreat", the conference features a series of activities including the opening ceremony, the 2026 Annual Conference of the International Mountain Tourism Alliance, the "Mountain Tourism +" Exchange Forum, the welcome dinner of "International Mountain Tourism Alliance · Night of Wanfenglin", mountain tourism product experience, the World Famous Mountain Photography Exhibition & Retrospective of the 10th Anniversary of the International Mountain Tourism and Outdoor Sports Conference, as well as a number of outdoor sports events. Experts will deliver keynote speeches on "Wellness Empowers Life and Retreat Connects the World", and release research findings related to mountain outdoor sports.

Guizhou boasts a vibrant and diversified mountain outdoor sports industry. Leveraging its karst landforms, Qianxinan has developed activities such as rock climbing, hiking, trail running, camping and car rally races, advancing the in-depth integration of mountain sports with tourism, culture and wellness. Various outdoor activities held concurrently allow guests and the public to experience "breathing towards the mountains" in scenic spots including Wanfenglin and Malinghe Gorge.

Since settling in Qianxinan in 2015, the International Mountain Tourism and Outdoor Sports Conference has become China's only international summit themed on mountain tourism. Over the past decade, adhering to the principles of internationalization, market orientation, brand building and popular participation, it has built a global platform for dialogue and cooperation. The conference has successively released declarations and research outcomes such as the Guizhou Declaration on International Mountain Tourism, the Report on the Cooperative Development of Mountain Tourism under the RCEP Framework, and Climate Change and Responses for Mountain Tourism, putting forward many development concepts with global reference value. It has promoted the introduction of China's first prefecture-level standard system for mountain tourism, and selected and released "World Famous Tourist Mountains", "Hiking Demonstration Routes of the International Mountain Tourism Alliance", and "Pilot Demonstration Sites for Mountain Hot Spring Wellness Tourism of the International Mountain Tourism Alliance", offering practical models for mountain resource development and business cultivation. For ten years, the conference has continuously deepened the integrated development of "tourism + sports + culture", serving as an important platform to boost the high-quality development of Guizhou's tourism industry and display new forms of mountain tourism.

From the first conference in 2015 to the grand 10th event in 2026, the International Mountain Tourism and Outdoor Sports Conference has witnessed and supported the leapfrog development of mountain tourism in Guizhou. All sectors are sincerely invited to gather in Qianxinan on November 8 for this decade-long appointment, and experience the unique charm of "Breathe Towards the Mountains · Slow Living and Retreat" among the forest of peaks.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323303